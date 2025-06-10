Barmston edge past Beeford in Bridlington Evening Cricket League Hospital Cup thriller

Barmston CC beat Beeford CC in the first round of the Bridlington & District Evening League Hospital Cup.

Barmston edged to a six-run at Division 2 rivals Beeford in the Bridlington and District Evening Cricket League’s Hospital Cup competition.

Arnie Tindall top-scored with 26 for the visitors in a game dominated by the bowlers, Steve Janney adding 19 and Steven Kitching 16 as they made their way to 95-7 from their 16 overs, G Ratcliffe and K Jarvey taking two wickets apiece.

Alex Shipley’s excellent spell of 3-9 in his four overs then swung the game in Barmston’s favour, Ted Traves bagging 2-20 and Darren Whatling 2-16 as 10-man Beeford were dismissed for 89 from 14.5 overs, despite the best efforts of Stephen Winterbottom, who was last man out for 28 in 13 balls, and Jacob Winterbottom (24).

A stunning spell of 7-19 from S Clark saw Middleton and North Dalton earn a six-wicket win at Flamborough.

Tom Yates chipped in with 2-11 as Boro were skittled for 61 in 12.1 overs, Harry Burton (23) the only home batsman to reach double figures.

Burton took 2-18 as Middleton reached a winning 62-4 from 11.1 overs, Isaac Wilkes hitting 19 and Kieran Gray 15no for the visitors.

The clash between the top two teams in Division 1 saw Driffield RUFC power to a 95-run home success against Driffield Town.

James Pick smashed a stunning 71 for the home side with excellent support from Robbie Bradley’s 51 as they racked up 157-8 in their 16 overs.

The top Town bowlers were Jacob Gregory (3-28) and Jack Oakley (3-46), Oliver Burchett chipping in with 2-26.

Skipper Oakley, with 25, was the only Town player to get going with the bat as superb bowling from Henry Harrison (3-7), Will Megginson (3-10) and Craig Gray (3-21) saw the visitors slump to 62 all out in 12.3 overs.

Brandesburton eased to an eight-wicket win at Wetwang.

James Baker top-scored with 47 as the hosts posted 119-6, then opener Harrison Ryan’s explosive 67no in just 43 balls, including four sixes and five fours, guided Brandesburton to a winning 120-2 in just 13.1 overs.

Division 1 high-flyers Burton Agnes eased past Division 2 strugglers North Frodingham by seven wickets.

The visitors only made 58-7 and Burton Agnes knocked off the required runs in only 10.3 overs for the loss of three wickets.