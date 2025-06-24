Barmston sink Frodingham to stay top of Bridlington & District Evening Cricket League second division

Barmston are leading the way in the Bridlington & District Evening Cricket League second division.

Barmston eased to an eight-wicket win at nine-man North Frodingham to stay in pole position in the Bridlington & District Evening Cricket League second division.

Steve Janney snapped up an excellent 2-2 and Alex Shipley 2-3 as the home side were dismissed for 97 in their 20 overs, a last-wicket stand of 50 between Mike Hunter (28no) and S Morris (11) giving Frodingham hope.

James Barker smacked an excellent unbeaten 63 as Barmston eased to a winning 99-2 with four overs to spare, Ted Traves adding 20, Barker and Traves sharing a second-wicket stand of 92.

Hutton Cranswick stay in second spot after their scheduled visitors Hornsea conceded, while Beeford also conceded their match at Rudston and Kilham.

Calum Hatton was the all-round star as Division One leaders Driffield RUFC won by six wickets at Flamborough.

Calum Hatton scooped an excellent 4-16 as Boro posted 128-5 in 18 overs, Anthony Heaton hitting 56 and Dan Artley 41.

The visitors reached a winning 134-4 with four balls to spare, Calum Hatton top-scoring with 48 and older brother Jake adding 19no. Harry Burton took 2-17 for Boro.

Jack Oakley’s magnificent undefeated 128 helped second-placed Driffield Town maintain their push for the title with a 108-run win at Wetwang.

Oakley smacked five sixes and 14 fours, while fellow opener Nick Dobbin added 36, the duo putting on 101 for the first wicket on their way to posting a huge 205-2 in 20 overs.

Oliver Burchett then snapped up 4-17, with Tom Smith (2-3) and Freddie Walker (2-17) also helping skittle the hosts for 97, Joe Stabler top-scoring with 31.

Oliver Beckett’s brilliant 106, allied to Charlie Watts’ 52no, helped Burton Agnes to a 25-run win at home to Grindale.

Beckett was dismissed from the penultimate ball of the 20 overs, smacking two sixes and 13 fours, after sharing a 171-run stand with Watts.

Josh Harvey struck 67no and skipper Chris Leeson 47 but the visitors ended up short on 149-3, Beckett capping a fine night with two of the three wickets to fall.

Harrison Ryan hit 50 as Brandesburton won by 30 runs at Middleton and North Dalton.