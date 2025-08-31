Archie Hammond took a wicket for Scarborough and top-scored with 29 in the loss against Beverley Town 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 Flixton suffered a disappointing 19-run defeat at Harrogate 2nds on Saturday via the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Harrogate won the toss, chose to bat first with George Owram (84) and Oliver Horberry (71) putting on an impressive 139 for the second wicket.

Marley Ward’s 3 for 42 and Harry Walmsley’s 3 for 60 brought Flixton back before William Harwood (26) helped the score to 243 for 8 from 50 overs.

Tom Norman with a solid 42 not out led the Flixton reply before rain halted the game with the visitors on 85 for 3 from 23.3 overs.

The loss of wickets left Flixton 19 runs short taking into account the DLS calculation.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Acomb.

Scarborough CC slipped to an eight-wicket loss at Beverley Town 2nds.

Opener Archie Hammond top-scored with 29 as the visitors were all out for 114 in 35.2 overs, fellow opening batsman Ben Squires chipping in with 18, Taryn Moses 17 and Tom Bussey 15.

Sam Carver and Hammond took a wicket apiece to send Beverley to 32-2, but they recovered to win with 116-2 in 21.1 overs as Adam Pashby hammered 60no from just 50 balls.