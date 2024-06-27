Batsman Alf Jacobs sparkles as Whitby Cricket Club earn place in Brunton Cup final

Batsman Alfie Jacobs was on top form in Whitby CC's cup semi-final win in midweek. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​An excellent performance from batsman Alf Jacobs secured Whitby Cricket Club 1sts a place in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League Brunton Cup final.

Whitby eased to a six-wicket home success in their semi-final clash against rivals Guisborough at The Turnbull Ground on Wednesday evening.

A couple of early wickets from spinner Ricky Hall reduced Guisborough, who had won the toss and opted to bat first, to 4-2, but fine batting from opener Gary Wright (49) and Adam Burns (32 in 26 balls) saw them put on 74 for the third wicket and get their innings back on track.

The in-form Steven Allen’s 3-35 pegged the visitors back to 146-7 from their 20 overs.

Man of the match Jacobs then smashed 78 runs from just 57 balls, which included four sixes and nine fours, sharing an impressive opening stand of 62 with Theo Clarke (17).

Then cameos from skipper Kai Morris (15) and Lewis Brearley (23 in 17 balls) steered Whitby to a winning 149-4 with seven balls remaining, Rhys Buck’s boundary seeing them across the line.

Proud skipper Morris said: “We’ve played some really good 20 over cricket so far this year which has been really pleasing.

"The lads have played with real clarity and positivity.

"We played really well in the semi final, bowling first on a really good wicket and with a short boundary one side all the bowlers were excellent in restricting Guisborough to 146-7.

"Everyone had their plans and executed perfectly, along with the fielding.

"Then in the chase Alf did what he’s done all season in the T20 stuff and put the bowlers under pressure from the word go.

"His 78 broke the back of the chase and there were decent partnerships with Theo, myself and Lew to get us there.

"Fair play to Rhys Buck as well who held his nerve at the end to get us over the line.

"We can’t wait for the final next Friday now.