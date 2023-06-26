Batsman Andy Shepherdson sparkles as Wykeham 3rds sink Malton & Old Malton 4ths

Thomas Shephard, pictured after claiming a wicket for Brid 2nds on Saturday in his six-wicket haul, also took four wickets for Bridlington 3rds on Sunday.

Veteran opener Andy Shepherdson was the star man with the bat for the visitors, his 68 from 86 balls, including 14 fours, helped them post a decent 181-5 from their 40 overs.

Another seasoned campaigner, Christian Soulsby was the next highest scorer for Wykeham, with a more aggressive undefeated 43 in 37 balls, including eight fours. Malachey Kendrew was the top Malton bowler with 2-37.

The hosts’ run-chase never really got going as Darrell Trousdale (3-31), Oliver Trousdale (2-24) and Tom Gibson (2-21) linked up to dismiss Malton for 130, Rohan Simpson top-scoring with 25.

Scalby 3rds conceded their home game against Thornton Dale 2nds, handing the visitors 22 points.

Bridlington 3rds boosted their Division Four title hopes with a 44-run home win against Scarborough 3rds on Sunday.

The home side posted 161-7, opener Chris Leeson top-scoring with 37, while there were useful contributions from Josh Harvey (25) and Jay Stockdale (23no). Dan O’Connor was the top Boro bowler with 2-16.

In reply, the visitors were seemingly heading for defeat at 42-8, until James Metcalfe gave them hope, but his dismissal for 40 saw Scarborough all out for 117.

Thomas Shephard followed up his six-wicket haul for the second team in the first division with 4-16.

In Division Four, Goathland strolled to an eight-wicket win at home to nine-man Ravenscar 2nds.

Liam Calvert bagged 3-20 and Jack Clarkson 2-18 as the visitors were limited to 138-8, Jon Murrell hitting 27.

Skipper Calvert then led the way with an undefeated 53 as Goathland eased to victory with 144-2 in 23.5 overs.

The Pickering 3rds v Staxton 2nds game was rained off on Sunday at the halfway point, the visitors having racked up 207-5.