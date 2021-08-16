BECKETT DIVISIONS 4 & 3: Flamborough CC beat Wykeham 3rds

Marcos Brown-Garcia took three wickets for Flamborough Photo by Richard Ponter

Flamborough bowlers Harry Burton and Marcos Brown-Garcia took three wickets apiece as Boro won by seven wickets at Wykeham 3rds.

Burton bagged 3-6 and skipper Brown-Garcia 3-10 as the hosts posted 92-7, Christian Miners top-scoring with 25.

Luke Dixon struck 24no and Matt Emmerson 23 as second-placed Boro won from 14.3 overs.

Wykeham 3rds opener Will taylor is clean-bowled by Marcos Brown-Garcia

Leaders Goathland coasted to a 76-run success at strugglers Ravenscar 2nds.

Antony White took 3-23 as the visitors were dismissed for 137, with Jish Rewcroft, Jon Stokoe and daughter Daisy Stokoe bagging two wickets apiece.

Tom Grainger top-scored with 46no, Simon Fletcher and Aron Calvert adding 35 and 33 respectively.

Daisy Stokoe then top-scored with 13 as the hosts took 29.5 overs to slump to 61 all out, James Buckley bagging 4-8, Aron Calvert and Zak Lloyd taking two wickets apiece.

Visitors Scarborough 3rds claimed a 10-wicket win at Thornton Dale 2nds, while Scalby 3rds conceded their game at high-flying Bridlington 3rds and Brompton 2nds conceded at Sherburn 2nds.

Glaisdale and Nawton Grange 2nds both continued their comfortable progress to promotion from Division Three with wins at Malton & Old Malton 3rds and Muston respectively.

Opener Alex Biles fell an agonising two runs short of a well-deserved ton, the skipper’s 98 dominating Malton’s 174-9 despite Dan Marsay’s stunning spell of 5-34.

Marsay capped a brilliant all-round day with 46no as the visitors sealed the win, Jack Allanson scoring 49.

Jonathon Atkinson’s excellent 5-31 helped hosts Muston dismiss Nawton Grange 2nds for 164.

The visitors made a great start at 96-1 before Atkinson pegged them back, skipper Darren Smith scoring 38, Anton Wessels 34 and Daniel Otterburn-Smith 25.

Ant Allison then struck 48 in reply, but an excellent all-round bowling from Grange dismissed Muston for 132.

Ravenscar kick-started their campaign with a 101-run triumph at Scarborough RUFC.