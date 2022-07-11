Beckett League Premier Division pacesetters Mulgrave battle back to claim 62-run victory against Heslerton

Mulgrave won a low-scoring game at Heslerton

Heslerton's opening bowlers Kristian Wilkinson and Paul Kinghorn team up to reduce the home side to 24-6 and 42-7, Wilkinson recording a brilliant 5-17 in 10 overs and Kinghorn 2-32 from his 10-over stint.

Andy Raw's 36 and Kieran Noble's 27 helped Mulgrave edge their way to three figures at 102 all out in 36.2 overs, Ryan Wharton taking the last two wickets for 11 runs in 1.2 overs, but Heslerton still looked to be heading to victory.

But Heslerton then also made a shocking start to their innings, collapsing to 8-6 from 8.2 overs, and although skipper Sam Triffitt battled on with 25no they were eventually all out for 43, including seven ducks, in 23.5 overs, Jos Storr leading the way with a brilliant 4-5 from seven overs, Craig Thompson taking 2-16 and Raw capping a fine all-round day with 2-5.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brilliant century from Lachlan Scales steered Scalby to a 43-run win at title-chasers Staithes.

Scales smacked a superb 114 not out, including four sixes and 11 fours, while Daniel Gregory also chipped in with 30 for the visitors as they posted 230-7.

Staithes openers Rich Ward and Callum Horne hit 35 and 29 respectively, and Simon Bowes 26, but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals, Mike Buttery bagging 4-32 and Aidan Thomas 3-27 as Staithes were dismissed for 187.

Cayton also lost ground on the leaders after they suffered a surprise 25-run home loss against relegation battlers Folkton & Flixton.

Scalby defeated Staithes

Opener Rich Malthouse was the star man for Flixton, scoring a brilliant 115 and sharing a third-wicket stand of 125 with Matthew Nesfield (69), skipper James Clark adding a rapid 25.

Tom Ward took an astonishing 5-5 as Cayton reduced Flixton from 257-4 to 281 all out, James Ward also taking 3-59.

The home side gave the run-chase a good go, opening bat George Worthy hitting 67, Toby Jones 59 not out, Michael Dennis 37 and James Ward 26, but Calum Hatton's excellent 4-41 helped peg them back to 256-7.

Bridlington 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop into Division One with a 46-run victory at Ebberston.

Veteran Simon Leeson hit a sparkling 71 for Brid, while there were also valuable knocks from Ben Jackson (37), Jack Ibbotson (30) and skipper Greg Miller (24) as they made 206-9, Sam Hardie scooping a superb 5-55.

The top three of Jon Mason (31), Jacob Warters (35), and Ben Lockey (23) gave Ebberston a strong foundation, but Andy Smith and Carl Parkin took 3-22 and 3-33 respectively as the hosts were dismissed for 160, Leeson also taking 2-2 in five balls to cap a cracking all-round display.

Seamer strolled to an 87-run win at home to Staxton.

Opening bat Archie Graham top-scored with 70 off 63 balls, including 15 fours, while number eight bat Adam Morris hammered 62 in only 36 balls, including four sixes and seven fours as Seamer set a strong total of 259-9, Tom Pratt snapping up 3-33.

In reply, Adam Hargreaves top-scored with 41 not out, Dave Williamson adding 31, Jack Pinder 30 and Dan Outhart 29, but keen bowling from Gaz Lawton (4-30) and Matty Walters (3-32) saw the visitors dismissed for 172.

Fylingdales boosted their Division One promotion hopes with a five-wicket home win against struggling Thixendale.

Tom Pickering top-scored with 44, while Dom Lawrence and Fred Smyth hit 30 apiece as the visitors posted 182-7, Oliver Lane scooping 3-37.

Dales number six batter Sam Webster then guided the hosts to victory with an unbeaten 58 off just 42 deliveries, including three sixes and eight fours.

Tom Shrimpton struck 38 and Ben Noble 26 as the home side earned victory from 38.5 overs.

Cloughton continued their superb form with a 26-run success at home to promotion-chasers Thornton Dale.

Liam Salt's 84 steered Cloughton to 217-9, with support from Grant Elwell (27) and fellow opener Sean Exley (26), Iain Farrow the top Dale bowler with 3-35.

Dale opener Darren Lewis hit 67 and Farrow 24 but the visitors fell short on 195 all out, Exley taking 4-54 and Jacob Codling 3-52.

Sherburn's promotion chances were also dented as they lost by 73 runs at Sewerby.

Opener Dan Artley struck a powerful 73 in just 63 balls to give Sewerby a solid start, then a stunning fourth-wicket stand of 37 between Mike Artley (80) and Alex Shipley (79) helped steer the home side to an imposing 283-6, Robin Coates adding a late 25no.

In reply, Sherburn batter Kyle Outhart smacked an impressive 80, Kev Lickes adding 33 and Jack Pickard 28 as the visitors were dismissed for 210, Isaac Coates taking 3-21.

Leaders Great Habton also suffered defeat, slipping to a 14-run reverse at Forge Valley.

The hosts reached 250 all out thanks to an excellent innings of 91 from opener Sean Pinder, putting on 154 for the second wicket with Charlie Baldwin, who struck a cracking 71, Ryan Vance bagging 4-53 with three wickets apiece for Jordan Allanby and Jack Campbell-Carter.

Josh Campbell-Carter's impressive 66 and Liam Allanby's 59 gave Habton hope of surpassing Valley's target, Doug Bentley adding 38 and skipper Stuart Watmore 28, but Tom Knight's 3-54, alongside two-wicket hauls from Pinder, Baldwin and Alex Glass saw the pacesetters dismissed for 236 with 11 balls remaining.

James Bryant blasted a stunning 86 not out from just 41 balls as Wykeham cruised to a 10-wicket home win against Ebberston 2nds.

A brilliant five-wicket haul by Liam Eyre (5-22) helped Wykeham dismiss the visitors for 106, Dave Pearson chipping in with 3-33. Neil Eddon top-scored with 23 for the visitors.