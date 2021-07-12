BECKETT PREM & DIV 1 - Staithes edge past Seamer to stay on top

Mike Artley hit a superb ton for Sewerby

The leaders looked set for a comfortable win after dismissing Seamer for 135, skipper Gregg Chadwick’s 50 keeping Seamer in it, Simon Bowes taking 4-19 and Andy Theaker 3-44.

Chris Morrison (36) and Brad Lewis (30) gave the hosts a solid start but they slipped to 84-6 thanks to Matty Walters’ excellent spell of 4-24, but Dan Belsham’s 34 helped Staithes home.

Scalby remain a point behind Staithes despite hammering hosts Mulgrave by 155 runs.

Lachlan Cooke hit 68, Jon Barton 42 and Brett Cunningham 30 as Scalby were all out for 217, Craig Thompson taking a superb 5-42.

James Deaves then bagged an outstanding 5-13 and Paul Hesp 4-17 as Mulgrave skipped to 62 all out.

Ebberston stay third after a 21-run home victory at home to Brompton, despite a stunning 133no from the visitors’ Romario Roach.

Anthony Stones hammered a superb 77no and Jon Mason 67 as Ebberston racked up 261-4, Jonty Megginson adding 54 and Jake Finnegan 27.

Brompton’s Roach then struck five sixes and six fours in his stunning knock as the visitors made 240-8, Steve Chapman adding 57 and skipper Tom Pateman 25 but they ended up short, Eddie Swiers taking 3-38.

Cayton won by six wickets at Filey, while Cloughton conceded for the second week in a row, this time at Staxton.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds are top of Division One, winning by nine wickets at home to Thornton Dale on Saturday and being handed the win by Cayton 2nds’ concession on Sunday.

Jamie Nesfield and Lee Elvidge grabbed four wickets apiece as Dale were all out for 121, only a defiant 37 from tail-ender Tom Snowdon steering the side past the 100-run mark.

Opener Jack Walmsley’s excellent unbeaten 83 from just 47 balls sealed the win, a knock which included 13 fours and four sixes, Scott Cooper also chipping in with 32no.

Second-placed Sewerby powered to a 94-run home win against nine-man Settrington.

In-form batsman Michael Artley hit an outstanding 118no, including a stunning 21 boundaries, as Sewerby posted an imposing 288-3 in 45 overs.

Stephen Kitching added 59, Dan Artley 39 and Isaac Coates 38 as the hosts piled on the runs.

Skipper Ben Corner struck a defiant 72 in reply, Tom Boyle 52 and Richard Reynolds 31, but they ended short on 194 all out.

Third-placed Heslerton eased to a six-wicket success at struggling Cayton 2nds.

Paul Kinghorn took 3-14 and Matty Webster 3-34 as Cayton made 122-8, rising star Jake Seastrong hitting 30 and veteran Simon Glave 31. Tom Benthall’s 51no and Webster’s 26no saw Heslerton home.

Great Habton earned an eight-wicket home win against Forge Valley.

Sam Burns took 3-13 as Valley slumped to 75 all out, Gary Gibson battling hard for his 35.

Rob Featherstone (30no) and Doug Bentley (24no) then wrapped up the win.

Wykeham earned a three-wicket win at home to Sherburn.

Liam Eyre took 4-24 as the visitors posted 157-9, tail-enders Daley Wharton (26) and skipper Lee Jack (23no) keeping them in the game.