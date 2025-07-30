Beeforth, Hart and Jackson star in Whitby CC 3rds victory at Marske 3rds

Whitby 2nds skipper Ricky Hall took 3 wickets in their loss on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby CC 3rds powered to an 82-run win at home to Marske 3rds in the NYSD League Sunday Conference South.

​Tom Beeforth’s explosive 59 in just 31 balls, including five sixes and four fours, kick-started the hosts’ innings from 51-3 in 16.2 overs to 219-8 in 40 overs, with Matthew Sharpe adding 37 and a 17-ball 33 from number 9 bat Mark Jackson.

Corey Hart’s brilliant 5-18, and 3-13 from Jackson, then saw the visitors skittled for 137.

Whitby 2nds slumped to a 132-run loss at Division 3 leaders Stokesley 2nds on Saturday.

Billy Blake took 3-53 and skipper Ricky Hall 3-77 as the hosts posted 246-8. Whitby sank to 114 all out despite a sparkling 65 in 42 balls from Jack Stentiford – including four sixes and eight fours.

Whitby CC sank to a 93-run loss at home to Division 2 strugglers Middlesbrough 2nds.

Rhys Buck took 4-34 as Boro declared on 315-9, then Theo Clarke’s excellent 78 in 62 balls was the highlight of the home team’s 222 all out, opener Michael Thompson adding 28.