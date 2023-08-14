​Ben Duell steers SBL Premier Division title-chasers Mulgrave to win at Brompton

Mulgrave claimed a superb win on the road at Brompton in the SBL Premier Division on Saturday.

​The hosts were skittled for just 57 in 23.1 overs, Andrew Thompson bagging 3-22. Josh Morgan’s 26 steered Mulgrave to a winning 60-4 in just 11.1 overs, despite Alex Glass’ 3-27.

​Cayton remain in title contention after a four-wicket win at home to Great Habton.

The visitors rallied superbly from 47-7 to post 133 all out, thanks to 45 from Jim Boyes and Josh Robertson’s 25, Tom Ward scooping 4-16.

Cayton looked to be cruising to victory at 89-1, but Stu Whatmore (3-36) and Boyes (2-35) reduced them to 107-6, and it took some calm batting from Toby Jones (20no) and Michael Dennis (13no) to guide them to victory.

A superb 217-run stand between Chris Dove and David Morris steered Staxton to an 87-run win at Scalby.

Dove hammered 115no and Morris 100no as the visitors posted 245-2.

In reply, Scalby opener Lachlan Scales struck 54 and Ben Luntley 30, but great all-round bowling from Staxton saw the hosts dismissed for 158.

Adam Spaven’s impressive 4-15 paved the way for Heslerton’s four-wicket triumph at home to Flixton 2nds.

The visitors were skittled for 66, Heslerton made it home with 67-6 despite Damon Gormley's 3-8.

Division One title-chasers Seamer powered to a 10-wicket success at Snainton thanks to an outstanding 5-22 from Matty Morris.

Shannon Threlfo’s 3-8 also helped dismiss the hosts for 78, then openers Archie Graham (53no) and Anthony Jenkinson (25no) guided to a rapid win.

Fellow high-flyers Wykeham suffered a surprise 53-run loss at home to Sewerby.

J Grover took 3-17 as the visitors were all out for 128, Mike Artley hitting 34 and Craig Ward 31no.

In reply, Wykeham slipped to 17-4 as Elliot Traves bagged 4-20, then Sam Owen hit 42, but the hosts collapsed from 70-5 to 75 all out, Isaac Coates taking 3-29.

Teenager Alex Fusco bagged a superb 6-20 as Fylingdales won by 11 runs in a low-scoring contest at Thornton Dale.

The hosts must have felt confident of victory after dismissing Fylingdales for 101, Sam Clapton taking 4-36 and Tom Snowden 3-15, while Tom Shrimpton hit a vital 24.

But Fusco then helped reduce Thornton to 27-7, and despite Tim Hunt hitting 29 and Andy Parsons 27 they were eventually all out for 90.

Mulgrave 2nds won by six wickets at home to Ravenscar in Division Two.

The visitors were in trouble at 13-5, but Craig Allardice (32), Rob Watson (55) and H Najib (37no) steered Ravenscar to a respectable 174-9, Luke Spenceley taking 3-22.

Luke Jackson’s excellent 62, with support from Fin Raine (25no), steered Mulgrave to victory.

Jake Lyon was the all-round star as Scarborough Rugby Club won by eight wickets at home to nine-man Sherburn 2nds in Division Three.

Lyon took 3-19 as Sherburn were all out for 96, Lenny Gonsalves hitting 34. Lyon then hammered a brilliant 73no as the hosts eased to victory.

Staxton 2nds batsman Paul Russell struck a brilliant 109no as the hosts eased to a 171-run success at home to Pickering 3rds to take top spot in Division Four.

Steve Hill added 60 as Staxton posted 245-3, and then took a brilliant 5-19 as the Pikes were dismissed for 74, Dan Blanchard scooping 4-10.

Tony Hulme’s excellent 5-18 fired Division Five leaders Brompton 2nds to a nine-wicket win at Scalby 3rds.

The hosts were skittled for 89, Aaron Fox chipping in with 3-13, then Fox smashed a superb 58no to seal the victory.

Bridlington 3rds won by 158 runs at Malton 4ths.

Kolbin Thorpe struck 57, Andy Leeson 51, Steve Lount 25 and Scarlet Brooks 25 as Brid racked up 224, Tom Tyson bagging 4-32.