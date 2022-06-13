Cricket reports

Norman was the pick of the Snainton bowling attack with 4-26 from 10 overs as Seamer posted 213-7 from 42 overs, skipper Jamie Haxby leading by example with a forceful 61, with 33 apiece from Tom Greenwood and Dan Jewitt.

Michael Kipling (59) and Tom Poor (79no) put on 98 for the first wicket, then the latter linked up with Norman, who smacked 67no to cap a brilliant all-round day, the second-wicket pair putting on an undefeated 116 to seal the win.

Ganton remain top of the division after their seven-wicket win at basement club Glaisdale.

William Burtt's 85 looked to have put the hosts in a strong position, linking up with skipper Tom Wardell (27), but Ganton fought back to dismiss the home side for 141 from a strong position of 95-1, Freddie Bradley scooping 4-24.

Ganton then eased to a winning 147-3 from 18 overs, skipper Will Bradley (49no) and Edward Lockwood (36no) putting on 65 unbeaten for the fourth wicket to seal the win, Robbie Milner adding 28.

Second-placed Mulgrave 2nds kept their cool to earn a nine-run win at struggling Settrington.

The visitors slumped to 18-4 early on but a superb 68 from Chris Spenceley, allied to 26 from skipper Simon Kipling helped Mulgrave set 150-7.

Setty skipper Ben Corner (38) was the only home batter to get going as they were dismissed for 141 in 42.4 overs thanks to brilliant bowling from Luke Jackson (4-10) and Kieran Spenceley (4-19).

Nawton Grange raced to a rapid nine-wicket win at Cayton 2nds thanks to a magnificent 5-9 from Archie O'Neill.

Cayton 2nds collapsed to 62 all out in just 22.2 overs, Anton Wessels' 28no firing Grange to a winning 64-1 from 8.3 overs.

Skipper Tom Hendry and James Eckersall snapped up four wickets apiece as Scalby 2nds won by seven wickets at Wykeham 2nds.

The home side were dismissed for 117, Ian Thompson top-scoring with 37, and Scalby openers Tim Piper (41) and Stewart Ward (39) then guided them to the brink of victory with a stand of 84.

Grosmont openers Greig Cowie and Charlie Parker went run-crazy n their 142-run Division Three win at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

Cowie hammered an astounding 174no from 123 balls, including 22 fours and six sixes, while Parker struck 101 from 108 balls in an amazing opening stand of 260, Cowie then putting on 51 for the second wicket with Gareth Ludlum (10no) as they posted 311-1.

Opener Simon Smith struck 44 and Billy Kelly 38 as the visitors were all out for 169, Arron Liddle snapping up 4-30.

Flamborough are flying high at the top of the table after their visitors Great Habton conceded to give them a 22-point win, while Ravenscar's promotion hopes were dented by a four-wicket loss in a low-scoring contest at Filey 2nds.

Goathland surged into second spot after a 163-run home success against Wold Newton, while Muston won by six wickets in their derby clash at Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Sherburn 2nds are still top of Division Four after their 23-run home win against Brompton 2nds.

Jordon Farrow hit 38no, Alan Lickes 38, Abin Roy 37no and Connor Miles 25 as the hosts made 179-6 from 34 overs, Tony Hulme taking 3-36.

Dan Reardon (47) and Robin Siddle (41) looked to be steering Brompton to victory, but Roy capped a superb all-round day with 5-48 as the away side were limited to 156-7.

Seciond-placed Malton & Old Malton 3rds romped to a 64-run success at Bridlington 3rds.

Ollie Varey smashed 75 from 66 balls as Malton posted an impressive 241-6, Oliver Farrow adding 58no and Thomas Shephard bagging three wickets for Brid.

Josh Harvey replied with a cracking 60 and Shephard completed a fine all-round day with a tidy 40, Chris Leeson chipping in with 26, but Brid ended up well short on 177-7.

Forge Valley 2nds dug deep for an eight-run triumph at home to title-chasers Pickering 3rds.

Skipper Steve Boyes unbeaten 49, allied to Leighton Bailey's 25, helped Valley to 146-6.

Macauley Gibson's 47 gave the Pikes hope, but Aaron Kaya's 3-24 helped dismiss the Mill Lane side for 138 runs with 3.4 overs remaining.

On Sunday, Scarborough 3rds won by five wickets at Staxton 2nds.

Wykeham 3rds are still flying high at the top of Division Five after hammering Malton & Old Malton 4ths by 136 runs.

Openers Andy Shepherdson (50) and George Shannon (45) gave the hosts a strong start, and skipper Gary Owen (48no) with support from Robin Shepherdson (20no) and Chris Bloomfield (20) steered the leaders to a handy 205-4.

Chris Briggs (3-16) and Livvy Miners (2-8) then sent Malton crashing to 69 all out in 27.3 overs.

Ravenscar 2nds won by one wicket at Nawton Grange 2nds

A Welford top-scored for Grange with 37 as they were dismissed for 97.

Jordan Marsden's 4-25 had the visiting batters in trouble but they edged home by one wicket with 10.4 overs remaining.

Second-placed Forge Valley 3rds cruised to a nine-wicket win at Scalby 3rds

Syamkumar Nair snapped up 4-11 as 10-man Scalby were skittled for just 51 runs in 36.4 overs, Josh Lowe top-scoring with 23.