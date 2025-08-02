Ben Squires hits superb century as Scarborough CC win at home to Pocklington CC

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 19:30 BST
Brad Milburn congratulate Ben Squires on reaching his half century, he went on to hit a century. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Brad Milburn congratulate Ben Squires on reaching his half century, he went on to hit a century. Photo by Simon Dobson
Ben Squires struck a superb ton as Scarborough CC won by 25 runs at home to Pocklington CC in a runfeast at North Marine Road in Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East on Saturday.

A superb second-wicket partnership of 127 between opener Squires and Brad Milburn (46 in 56 balls) put the home side in the driving seat, as Scarborough made their way to 158-2 from 25 overs.

Squires went on make a stunning 113 from 122 deliveries, including 19 fours, as the hosts racked up 302-7, skipper David Snowball (31) and Taryn Moses (34) adding some late impetus to the innings.

Opener Joel Taylor gave Pock a good chance of chasing down the Scarborough total with an excellent 124, but Kieran Rutter’s 4-61 helped dismiss Pock for 277.

Scarborough's Archie Hammond leads an unsuccessful appeal.placeholder image
Scarborough's Archie Hammond leads an unsuccessful appeal.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2, Flixton came away from table-toppers Easingwold with a hard fought, well deserved 55 -run win.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat first and followed with a solid 33.

Damon Gormley held the innings together on a testing wicket with 57, the away innings closing on a respectable 181-8 from 50 overs.

Kavindu Ediriweera was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-50.

Taryn Moses added 34 for the hosts. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Taryn Moses added 34 for the hosts. Photo by Simon Dobson

In response, opener Kyle Waite, with 36, was the only Easingwold batter to show any real resistance in their 126 all out.

Harry Walmsley, with an outstanding 4-22, and Gormley, capping an outstanding all round effort with 3-19, gained Flixton a highly unexpected but much-needed victory.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Bridlington.

