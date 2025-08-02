Ben Squires hits superb century as Scarborough CC win at home to Pocklington CC
A superb second-wicket partnership of 127 between opener Squires and Brad Milburn (46 in 56 balls) put the home side in the driving seat, as Scarborough made their way to 158-2 from 25 overs.
Squires went on make a stunning 113 from 122 deliveries, including 19 fours, as the hosts racked up 302-7, skipper David Snowball (31) and Taryn Moses (34) adding some late impetus to the innings.
Opener Joel Taylor gave Pock a good chance of chasing down the Scarborough total with an excellent 124, but Kieran Rutter’s 4-61 helped dismiss Pock for 277.
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2, Flixton came away from table-toppers Easingwold with a hard fought, well deserved 55 -run win.
Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat first and followed with a solid 33.
Damon Gormley held the innings together on a testing wicket with 57, the away innings closing on a respectable 181-8 from 50 overs.
Kavindu Ediriweera was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-50.
In response, opener Kyle Waite, with 36, was the only Easingwold batter to show any real resistance in their 126 all out.
Harry Walmsley, with an outstanding 4-22, and Gormley, capping an outstanding all round effort with 3-19, gained Flixton a highly unexpected but much-needed victory.
Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Bridlington.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.