Ben Squires struck a superb ton as Scarborough CC won by 25 runs at home to Pocklington CC in a runfeast at North Marine Road in Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East on Saturday.

A superb second-wicket partnership of 127 between opener Squires and Brad Milburn (46 in 56 balls) put the home side in the driving seat, as Scarborough made their way to 158-2 from 25 overs.

Squires went on make a stunning 113 from 122 deliveries, including 19 fours, as the hosts racked up 302-7, skipper David Snowball (31) and Taryn Moses (34) adding some late impetus to the innings.

Opener Joel Taylor gave Pock a good chance of chasing down the Scarborough total with an excellent 124, but Kieran Rutter’s 4-61 helped dismiss Pock for 277.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2, Flixton came away from table-toppers Easingwold with a hard fought, well deserved 55 -run win.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat first and followed with a solid 33.

Damon Gormley held the innings together on a testing wicket with 57, the away innings closing on a respectable 181-8 from 50 overs.

Kavindu Ediriweera was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-50.

In response, opener Kyle Waite, with 36, was the only Easingwold batter to show any real resistance in their 126 all out.

Harry Walmsley, with an outstanding 4-22, and Gormley, capping an outstanding all round effort with 3-19, gained Flixton a highly unexpected but much-needed victory.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Bridlington.