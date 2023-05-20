Ben Squires shines with 50no as young Scarborough 2nds edged out by visitors Hull Zingari
A young Scarborough CC 2nds impressed despite a four-wicket home YLPN Division 1 East loss to Hull Zingari.
Zingari won the toss at a sundrenched North Marine Road and put Scarborough into bat. This decision was inspired as controlled bowling by Jon Hyde (2-19) and Fergus Wilkinson (2-25) combined with an eagerness to attack saw the hosts slump to 51-5, despite 21 from Brad Milburn.
But Ben Squires stepped up to the plate to rescue the situation. The young left hander, in his first year with the club, batted with great maturity and discipline to lead the recovery.
Zain Maqsood hit a fine counter attacking 39 (26 balls) to put the visiting bowlers on the back foot with the pair adding 50 for the 6th wicket.
At 101-7 Squires, who manoeuvred the ball superbly into the gaps, found another solid partner in James Metcalf who, after a patient start, also increased his scoring rate.
The pair put on 73 for the ninth wicket before Metcalf was dismissed on the final ball of the innings for a determined 31 (63 balls), leaving Squires unbeaten on a deserved half-century from 86 balls to steer the hosts to a competitive 174-8.
Early impressive spells by Maqsood and stand-in skipper Charlie Hopper kept the Zingari batters in check but innings by opener Joe Rawlington (39) and Laurence Wilkinson, who made 29, laid a solid foundation.
Aminda Weerasooriya entered the fray and the young leg-spinner was soon among the wickets, taking 3-52, including two return catches in a 13-over spell to set up a thrilling finish, the visitors needing 20 runs to win with four overs remaining.
Keeper Martin Russell was still at the crease and used his experience to guide his side home to a four-wicket win, with 36 not out (38 balls) with only seven balls remaining.
Result: Hull Zingari 2nds 175-6 (Joe Rawlinson 39, Martin Russell 36no, Laurence Wilkinson 29, Aminda Weerasooriya 3-52) beat *Scarborough 2nds 172-8 (Ben Squires 50no, Zain Maqsood 39, James Metcalf 31, Jon Hyde 2-19, Fergus Wilkinson 2-25, Tabish Zaman 2-56) by 4 wkts.
Scarborough’s YPLN woes continued as they fell to a heavy defeat at current league leaders Clifton Alliance.
After losing Tristan Van Schalkywk in the first over, playing on to left arm paceman Sam Grant, Rob Pinder and skipper Ben Gill, who promoted himself in the order, led the recovery as they moved to 50-1.
Pinder then fell for 35 and Gill (18) soon followed, both falling to spin duo Scott Hopkinson and Thomas Brown who bowled with great skill and discipline.
The visiting batters had no answer with Brown taking 2-19 from his 11 overs, while Hopkinson also claimed two wickets.
Grant returned, along with his new ball partner Matthew Firbank (2-44), to finish with 4-25 and blast out the tail with Scarborough all out for just 118 in 43.3 overs.
Jack Beath wasted little time in the reply, hitting a 50 ball 70 as only left arm spinner Clark Doughney showed any sign of form, recording 2-28 as the hosts eased home in 21.4 overs, losing just three wickets.
Result: *Clifton Alliance 119-3 (Jack Beath 70, Edward Wade 24, Clarke Doughney 2-28) beat Scarborough 118 all out (Rob Pinder 35, Sam Grant 4-25, Thomas Brown 2-19, Scott Hopkinson 2-26, Matthew Firbank 2-44) by 7 wkts.