Boyes team up with Scarborough Cricket Club in sponsorship deal to help next generation of players
James Denton, chair of the Scarborough CC Junior Cricket Committee, said: “The team at Boyes are longtime cricket fans and their sponsorship deal will not only provide support to the junior players at Scarborough CC but also throughout the district.”
Scarborough have teams from under-nines to under-15s and run the ECB All Stars and Dynamos programmes for those young players new to the sport.
Scarborough's newly appointed cricket development officer Archie Hammond will be touring local schools throughout the year to raise the profile of cricket across the district.
Denton added: “Obviously we are all delighted with both our Partnership with Boyes and the work that Archie is doing.
"Boyes have been supporters of cricket in Scarborough for a while but this new deal will really allow us to push the development of so many junior players across the region.
"Archie has been doing a fantastic job already in so many primary schools in Scarborough with large numbers of kids visiting our world famous stadium to play cricket but we would love for him to be able to do more.
"If there are any schools or groups out there who want some support in developing both boys and girls cricket then please get in touch with us at Scarborough CC."