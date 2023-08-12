Brad Milburn and David Snowball star as hosts Scarborough CC 2nds sink South Holderness

South Holderness batsman Jack Harrison thumped a quick 54.

South Holderness rattled up an imposing total at North Marine Road the home bowlers struggled to contain the visitors’ batting line-up, writes Simon Dobson.

Luke Ingram laid the foundation with 59, sharing a 136-run second-wicket stand with Richard Rosindale (87 off 120 balls).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Ben Squires taking 3-39, Jack Harrison (54) launched a late assault to set up a challenging 263-5.

Scarborough 2nds spinner Ben Squires claimed 3-33. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

The hosts slipped to 36-2, both to dangerman Ingram, but Brad Milburn and David Snowball staged a remarkable partnership.

The pair added 163 runs for the third wicket in 28 overs before Milburn fell for a brilliant 96 (104 balls) as Ingram struck again.

Snowball continued his superb innings but on 95 (94 balls), he also fell to Ingram, who finished with 6-50 in a stunning individual performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this young seconds outfit are made of stern stuff and despite wickets falling around him, Hayden Williamson made 25, leaving last-wicket pairing of Jonathon Crick and Frank Brewis the heroes of the day securing the win on the penultimate ball.

Scarborough 2nds wicketkeeper Jack Ingle keeps his eye on the ball.

The seconds make the trip to Hornsea next weekend, sitting in fourth position.

Scarborough CC 1sts’ run of seven YPLN premier games unbeaten came to an end as Driffield, who are pushing to retain the title, avenged their defeat at North Marine Road back in May.

After being asked to bat first, Scarborough moved to 64-1 with Rob Pinder and Matty Turnbull batting with great composure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinder fell for 28 (46 balls) and when Turnbull (20) fell with the score on 84, home bowler Alec Drury claimed a remarkable 6-30 as the Scarborough innings fell away disappointingly to 151 all out in 45.5 overs.

Scarborough CC 2nds spinner Alfie Wood appeals in vain

Muhammad Ayub induced an Owen Goldworthy edge in his first over to give the visitors a boost but opener Drury was joined by brother and ex-SCC captain Sam who soon set about the Scarborough attack.

Sam was in scintillating form smashing 73 off 50 balls before being bowled by Clarke Doughney.

Alec fell for 39 but the hosts eased to a seven-wicket win in 22.5 overs.