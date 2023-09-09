Brad Milburn hit a great ton as Scarborough Cricket Club 2nds end season with superb win at Pickering 2nds

Pickering batted first and Brian Leckenby got off to a flyer, hitting 27 from 34 balls, although Tom Bussey was bowling a tidy spell, writes Simon Dobson.

Fellow opener Colin Frank was more circumspect as he made 31 (74 balls) before falling to Keiran Rutter, the first of his three wickets. Sam Batty looked in great form as he and Keiran Edmond (38) added 77 for the fourth wicket.

Batty raced to his half century, then cut loose reaching a super 100 from 106 balls before falling to Hayden WIlliamson. The hosts posted an imposing 280-7, with Rutter recording Scarborough’s best bowling figures, finishing with 3-68.

In reply, Dan Artley, who has had an impressive first season with the club, raced out of the blocks.

The right-hander hit 90 from just 65 balls as he and Brad Milburn shared a second wicket stand of 108.

Skipper David Snowball fell soon after but Milburn took charge of the situation with another scintillating innings, passing 500 league runs in the process.

