Brad Milburn hits superb century as Scarborough 2nds crush Hornsea

Brad Milburn in action for Scarborough 2nds Photo by Simon Dobson

Dan Robson was the star man for the North Marine Road club with an outstanding spell of 5-48 from his 11 overs as Hornsea were all out for 178 in 41 overs.

Sam Carver also impressed with the ball for the home team, securing figures of 3-38 from his 11 overs.

Charlie Hopper and Adam Newington also took a wicket apiece for the hosts.

Daniel Dales top-scored for Hornsea with a defiant unbeaten 52 not out, while earlier Sam Lingard had weighed in with 48.

Youngster Ed Hopper (24) and Milburn got the home side’s run-chase off to a flying start, skipper Nick Zakrzewski then teaming up with the latter, who struck seven sixes and six fours in his century.

The captain then guided Scarborough to victory with an undefeated 35 as they made it to a winning 183-2 from 28 overs.

Scarborough’s 1st XI also tasted victory, earning an 86-run YPLN success at Stamford Bridge.

Skipper Pat Roberts led by example with a strong knock of 60 and Joe Davies also hit a fine 56 as the visitors posted 203-8 from their 50 overs, James Wainman adding 27.

Wainman capped a fine day with figures of 3-24 in seven overs as Bridge slumped to 117 all out in 30.4 overs.

Prince Bedi then took 2-10 and Ben Elvidge 2-16 as the visitors secured the victory.

Romario Brathwaite, Guy Emmett and Linden Gray also took a wicket apiece for Scarborough.