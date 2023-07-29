Brad Milburn’s the all-round star as hosts Scarborough CC 2nds net win

Brad Milburn had a superb game for the hosts Scarborough 2nds in their victory last weekend. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

The visitors batted first at the North Marine Road ground and posted an imposing 268-6 with Ricky Woodmansey the star performer, writes Simon Dobson.

The opener registered a superb 127 not out, from 161 balls, and included 12 fours and 1 six.

Former Scarborough player James Pick hit a rapid 53 off just 38 deliveries, while Ruben Syrett made 48 from 67 balls.

MIddleton & North Dalton opener RIcky Woodmansey scored a superb 127no.

Brad Milburn proved to be the home team’s best bowler, taking 2-37, but leg-spinner Ben Squires also bowled a good spell.

Charlie Hopper snapped up two wickets, while Jonathon Crick and Tom Bussey bagged a wicket apiece for the home team.

In reply, young opening bat Ben Crick made a stylish half-century and number three batsman Milburn also hit 56 from 85 balls.

Skipper David Snowball and left-hander Squires both made excellent contributions but the returning Hayden Williamson proved to be the match winner, hitting 45 (41 balls) leaving Hopper to hit the winning boundary with five balls to spare to secure the win by three wickets.

Scarboroughs Ben Crick made a fine half-century.

Scarborough 2nds head to Hull Zingari 2nds on Saturday.

Scarborough CC’s first XI travelled to mid-table Harrogate and secured 10 vital Yorkshire Premier League North Premier points in their attempt to move away from the relegation zone with a seven-wicket victory.

Stand-in skipper Clarke Doughney won the toss and elected to field at the Kirbys Solicitors County Ground.

All-rounder Jack Redshaw repaid the faith, claiming a wicket with the third ball of the innings, dismissing Isaac Light.

But Henry Thompson and Harry Allinson responded well after the early setback with the pair adding 90 for the second wicket.

Some fine fielding by Tristan Van Schalkwyk broke the partnership as he executed a run-out of Allinson for 56.

Spin duo Doughney (2-41 in 11.2 overs) and Van Schalkwyk (2-48 in 12 overs) were bowling in tandem and causing the host batting line up problems.

At 137-5, Thompson (39) finally fell, run out by the electric Van Schalkwyk and the home side slipped to Archie Hammond’s left-arm spin as he mopped up the tail to claim 3-14 in just three overs.

Harrogate were dismissed for 151 runs in 40.2 overs.

Despite an early loss, Rob Pinder and Matty Turnbull steadied things, with the latter being the aggressor.

Pinder fell for 28, but Prince Bedi settled in well.

Turnbull was flowing and he raced to his 50 in 62 balls.

Bedi also upped his tempo but fell for 35 from 45 deliveries.

The game was won with Turnbull finishing undefeated on 58 from 73 balls, which included eight fours and a six.