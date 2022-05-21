Breidyn Schaper and Oli Stephenson sparkle with bat as Scarborough CC 1st XI crush reigning champions Castleford

Breidyn Schaper hits out during his brilliant knock for Scarborough CC Photos by Simon Dobson

Piet Rinke won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first, writes Simon Dobson.

The move paid immediate dividends as the skipper and surprise new bowling partner Pat Roberts bowled with great intelligence to reduce Castleford to 26-3.

Rinke claimed 2-7 in a miserly seven-over spell. Luke Edwards (30) and the visiting captain David Wainwright led the recovery but left-armer Dan Robson chipped in with 2-25.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rinke again swapped his bowlers to good effect and spinner Ben Elvidge claimed the vital wicket of the opposition captain for a fine 57 (71 balls).

Elvidge continued to wheel away from the Trafalgar Square end, finishing with excellent figures of 3-27 as Castleford were dismissed for 162.

In reply, Duncan Brown raced to 24 before falling with the score on 36.

Oli Stephenson was joined by Breidyn Schaper, the pair looking to build on the fast start.

Oli Stephenson goes on the attack for Scarborough CC

Stephenson mixed solid defence with positive front foot drives whilst Schaper used his excellent footwork to thwart the visitors' bowling attack.

Stephenson grew in confidence, utilising the pull shot to great effect, hitting two sixes into the popular bank as the opener reached a superb half-century. Schaper soon followed his partner in obtaining his own fifty as the pair took firm control of the match.

They remained unbeaten to steer their side to a resounding win, putting on an unbroken 128 for the second wicket with Stephenson finishing on 65no (104 balls) and Schaper unbeaten on 69no (98 balls).

Result: *Scarborough 164-1 (Breidyn Schaper 69no, Oli Stephenson 65no, Duncan Brown 24) beat Castleford 162 all out (David Wainwright 57, Luke Edwards 30, Alex Kaye 23, Ben Elvidge 3-27, Piet Rinke 2-7, Dan Robson 2-25) by 9 wickets.

Scarborough 2nds suffered at the hands of hosts Patrington as they fell to a 197-run defeat in YPLN Division 1 East.

Patrington made 288-8 from their 50 overs with Curtis McElwee top-scoring with a hard-hitting 59.

Both Alfie Wood and Zain Maqsood claimed two wickets apiece for the visitors.

Scarborough could only muster 91 all out in response with Tom Bussey top scoring with 35 (23 balls) as Liam Murrey, who claimed 4-31, and Grant Van Es (3-7) shot out the visiting Scarborough in just 20 overs.