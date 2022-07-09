Breidyn Schaper and Oli Stephenson sparkle with bat as Scarborough CC 1st XI sink Beverley

Scarborough Keeper Duncan Brown takes a great catch to dismiss Christie PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

The visitors, who were missing captain Piet Rinke, won the toss with acting captain Pat Roberts electing to field, writes Simon Dobson.

Beverley got off to an imposing start with opener Ben Hatfeild top scoring with an impressive 66, supported by 42 from David Christie.

Joe Dale contributed 36 and Brad Dobson added 28 but the introduction of Scarborough's spin quartet headed by Ben Elvidge saw wickets begin to tumble.

Elvidge finished with 2-51 but the hosts still posted a hefty 247-7 from their 50 overs.

Oli Stephenson flew out of the blocks making use of the excellent wicket and fast outfield to reach his fourth half-century in his last five innings.

Duncan Brown also found runs easy to come by before falling for 41 (43 balls) as the pair kicked things off with a first wicket stand of 95.

Stephenson fell for a fluent 75 ball 64 to leave the visitors on 123-2.

Breidyn Schaper on bowling action

Breidyn Schaper then took control and with the support of Elvidge (23) and Romario Roach steered the seasiders to victory in a resounding run-chase.

Schaper finished unbeaten on 83 (73 balls) with Roach making 30no, the pair added 84 in double quick time, winning with 8.5 overs to spare.

The team return to North Marine Road action next Saturday as they host Clifton Alliance as they continue their chase for a top 4 finish.