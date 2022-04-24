Breidyn Schaper sparkles with bat and ball as Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts secure opening win

Scarborough all-rounder Breidyn Schaper in bowling action during the home win against Beverley Town CC Photo by Simon Dobson

Captain Piete Rinke won the toss and elected to field, and although Prince Bedi claimed a second-over scalp, the visitors responded well to reach 72-1, writes Simon Dobson.

Off-spinner Linden Gray entered the attack, alongside left arm orthadox spinner Ben Elvidge with the pair slowing down the scoring rate.

Wickets began to tumble as the hosts utilised their four man spin attack, Gray bagging a brace, taking 2-26.

Adam Newington complimented the attack, bowling a tidy spell, but Schaper stole the show, the left-armer claiming an impressive 6-38 as the visitors fell away to 177 all out.

Scarborough slipped to 32-2 but Evidge and Schaper showed good counter-attacking, putting on 59 for the third wicket before Elvidge departed for 22.

Schaper fell leg before just one run short of his half century after he and Romario Roach had put 45 on for the fourth wicket.

Roach then took centre stage, making a hard-hitting unbeaten 52, from just 45 balls with three fours and three sixes and with former skipper Pat Roberts (19no) steered the side home with 15.1 overs to spare

Action from Scarborough's home win against Beverley Town CC Photo by Simon Dobson

Result: *Scarborough 178-4 (Romario Roach 52*, Breidyn Schaper 49, Thomas Haytack 2-37) beat Beverley 177 all out (David Christie 41, Breidyn Schaper 6-38, Linden Gray 2-26) by 6 wickets.

Scarborough 2nds found life harder in their YPLN Division One East game at Beverley 2nds.

The hosts posted 218 all out with just four balls of their overs remaining, Tim Smith top scored with 60 (72 balls) and Kieran Simpson also added a half-century.

Ed Hopper took 3-59, while Alfie Wood and Charlie Hopper took two wickets apiece.

New skipper Sam Carver made 34 and Joshua Branch added 29, but only keeper Tom Bussey was able to provide further support, finishing unbeaten on 31 off 35 balls as the visitors has little answer to Lewis Richardson who finished with super figures of 6-41, Scarborough being dismissed for 139 to lose by 79 runs.