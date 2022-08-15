Breidyn Schaper sparkles with the bat as Scarborough CC experience mixed weekend

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough all-rounder Breidyn Schaper sparkled in the home win against Sessay Photos by Simon Dobson

On Saturday, Scarborough recovered from a perilous position to register a thumping 136-run win over visitors Sessay, writes Simon Dobson.

The hosts slipped to 17-3 before Schaper and Ed Hopper led a partial recovery before the latter fell for a well compiled 28.

Hayden Williamson fell soon after to leave them on 59-5 as Sessay seam bowler Stuart Peirse produced an excellent spell of 3-40.

Scarborough CC celebrate a Dan Robson wicket

Schaper was joined by a patient Linden Gray (14 off 62 balls) and the pair added 71 for the sixth wicket.

Schaper finally fell for a superb 85 (100 balls) but sensible tail-end batting saw the hosts post 183-8, a score which was deemed below par.

However, the visitors' batting line-up was ripped apart the hosts seam attack.

Guy Emmett made the initial breakthrough in the first over before Pat Roberts (2-6) bagged a brace.

But, the star of the show was left-arm paceman Dan Robson who, in a remarkable 31-ball spell, claimed astonishing figures of 5-9 as Sessay slumped to just 47 all out in 20.1 overs.

Sunday's game against Woodhouse Grange failed to get underway on time as sea fret rolled in delaying the start time to 2pm prompting a reduced 34 over game.

The hosts, who made four changes to the previous day's line-up, won the toss before the mist descended and had elected to bat.

Scarborough again lost early wickets, slipping to 42-3 as Josh Jackson took 3-35 but Schaper proved again his undoubted quality, quickly assessing the situation.

Firstly, he put on 97 for the fourth wicket with Brad Milburn in just 15 overs.

Milburn, who came into the side for the match, batted superbly, even outscoring the young South African before being dismissed for 57 from 52 deliveries.

Schaper then took over and despite James Finch taking 3-55, the right hander finished on 96no from 86 balls (9 fours), passing 950 league runs in the process as the home side posted 200-8.

Grange are the masters of the shortened game as recently proved when they were crowned the T20 league champions and set off on their chase in typical fashion.

Chris Bilton made 65, Harry Gamble who made 38 and Fritz De Beer (36) kept the visitors up with the run-rate but two Schaper wickets and a good spell from fellow spinner Adam Newton ensured Scarborough were still in the hunt.

But, the key innings was from keeper Daniel Barrett who made 35 from 22 balls as the visitors edged home with just five balls to spare.

Results - Saturday - *Scarborough 183-8 (Breidyn Schaper 85, Ed Hopper 28, Stuart Peirse 3-40, Nasir Jamal 2-53) beat Sessay 47 all out (Dan Robson 5-9, Pat Roberts 2-6) by 136 runs.

Sunday - Woodhouse Grange 201-4 (Chris Bilton 65, Harry Gamble 38, Fritz De Beer 36, Daniel Barrett 35, Breidyn Schaper 2-46) beat Scarborough 200-8 (Breidyn Schaper 96*, Brad Milburn 57, Josh Jackson 3-35, James Finch 3-55) by 6 wkts

Scarborough 2nds returned to YPLN Division One East action on Saturday but found hosts Yapham in excellent form.

The home side batted first and posted an imposing 268-9 with Charlie Foster and Tom Jennings both making half-centuries.

Archie Hammond registered the most impressive Scarborough figures with 2-40, while Prince Bedi bagged 2-58 and Zain Maqsood 2-63.

All-rounder Bedi then struck a rapid 34, passing the 600 run milestone for the season in the process, but only Sam Carver was to make a substantial innings with 42 from 63 balls.

Alas 3-19 from Robert Boddy scuppered any Scarborough hopes as they were dismissed for 153, falling to 115-run defeat.