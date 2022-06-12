Breidyn Schaper's all-round heroics fail to save Scarborough CC from home defeat to Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Breidyn Schaper's all-round heroics failed to save Scarborough CC from home defeat to Sheriff Hutton Bridge Photos by Simon Dobson

An understrength Scarborough put in an excellent performance against fellow YPLN top four rivals Bridge but ultimately fell to defeat despite the efforts of Schaper, writes Simon Dobson.

Losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the visitors eased to 85-0 as openers Louis Foxton (44) and Mark Fisher (32) progressed without alarm.

Schaper then claimed three wickets to help reduce the visitors to 127-5 before Ashley Watson, who made 35 in as many balls, and Alex Liley (27) put 63 on for the sixth wicket.

The introduction of Adam Newington proved inspired as the left-arm spinner claimed 4-38 to restrict the visitors to 235-9, with Avish Patel finishing on 31.

Following a lengthy tea break, owing to rain, Scarborough slipped to 42-2 in reply.

Schaper and Romario Roach (21) put 53 on for the third wicket before Roach was caught, in the deep, off the bowling of Watson (3-40).

Schaper reached his half-century in 57 balls but wickets started to tumble around him.

Scarborough CC batsman Romario Roach narrowly escapes being run-out

Useful contributions from youngster Hayden Williamson and skipper Piet Rinke kept the hosts in the hunt.

Schaper reached his second century of the summer in making a superb, unbeaten 113 (120 balls, including nine fours and a six), passing 1,000 YPLN career runs in the process in only his 21st innings.

However, his efforts were in vain as Scarborough fell just 10 runs short but claimed 4 points for their fine performance.

Result: Sheriff Hutton Bridge 235-9 (Louis Foxton 44, Ashley Watson 35, Mark Fisher 32, Avish Patel 31no, Alex Liley 27, Adam Newington 4-38, Breidyn Schaper 3-45) beat *Scarborough 225-7 (Breidyn Schaper 113no, Ashley Watson 3-40, Ben Harrison 2-44) by 10 runs.

Adam Newington impressed for Scarborough CC

Scarborough 2nds made the trip to local rivals, bottom of the table, Pickering 2nds but slipped to a four- wicket defeat in a high-scoring YPLN Division One East encounter at the Recreation Ground.

The returning Nick Zakrzewski (49) and Brad Milburn, who contributed 45, were the mainstays of Scarborough's 218 all out as Sam Hill (4-56) and Graham Addison, who recorded 3-44, were Pickering's leading bowling performers.

The hosts' skipper Kieran Edmond led from the front making a fine 93. He found good support from Brian Leckenby (29) and Addison, who completed a good all round effort, chipping in with 27.

Charlie Hopper took 3-22 for the visitors and Sam Carver also bagged three wickets but the home side had the edge in an entertaining match-up.