Brett Cunningham and Joe Davies smash tons as Scalby hammer Folkton & Flixton 2nds

Scalby CC batsman Joe Davies hammered 140 as his Scalby CC team beat Folkton & Flixton CC by 181 runs on Saturday Photos by Richard Ponter

The fourth-wicket pair put on a brilliant 225 runs as the hosts racked up a huge 364-5 from 45 overs, opener Cunningham smacked 20 fours and five sixes in his 135-ball stay at the crease and Davies hammering 140 from 74 balls, including 19 fours and six sixes. Cunningham and Ben Luntley (24) also shared a second-wicket partnership of 67.

Rich Malthouse struck 53 in reply for Flixton, fellow opener Jack Walmsley hitting 29 and Fin Ward 26 but they could only make 183-8, Davies capping a perfect all-round day with 3-39 and Aidan Thomas 3-9.

Chris Batchelor was the all-round star as leaders Mulgrave earned a five-wicket win at home to Seamer & Irton.

Matty Morris top-scored with 39no and Anthony Jenkinson 36 as Seamer posted 147-9, C Thompson bagging 4-32 and Batchelor 3-38.

Openers Batchelor and Sam Spenceley put on 86 to give the hosts a flying start, Batchelor crashing 11 fours and two sixes in 63-ball and 67 while Spenceley added 37 off 72 deliveries.

C Clarkson's 18no saw Mulgrave home after they had slipped from 116-1 to 130-5.

Second-placed Heslerton kept in touch with Mulgrave after they edged a two-wicket last-ball victory at home to Filey.

Matty Webster took 4-31 as Filey were skittled for 123.

Rob Middlewood's steady 37no saw Heslerton edge home, Will Tindall (25no) and Ryan Wharton (23) also weighing in as they hit a winning 129-8 from the final ball of the match.

Staithes are also still in the title hunt after their four-wicket success at home to Brompton.

Skipper Tom Bruce hit 53 and opener Steve Chapman 42 as the visitors were dismissed for 189 in 44.2 overs, Callum Simpson bagging three wickets.

Josh Bowes then hit a brilliant 69 as Staithes made their way to a winning 190-6 from 43.5 overs, with valuable knocks from skipper Ben Hoggarth (25), Gary Sivills (25no) and Billy Welford (21no) the latter sharing an undefeated seventh-wicket stand of 43.

Cayton also remain in contention after their rapid five-wicket success at struggling Bridlington 2nds, James Ward taking a stunning 5-5 for the visitors.

Brid slumped to 62 all out in 26.1 overs, Harry Gunning hitting a defiant 29 for the home side.

Cayton were soon in a spot of bother at 27-3, but Tom Sixsmith's 21no saw them safely home.

David Morris once again shone with the bat as Staxton won by 44 runs at home to Ebberston, the batsman hitting an impressive 79 for the hosts.

Dave Williamson added 39 and Jack Pinder 30 as Staxton posted 221-6.

Ebberston made a bad start, slipping to 2-2, and despite good knocks from Joe Dunnett (44), last-man Frankie Beal (32no) and skipper Alex Machen (34), the visitors only managed 177-9 in reply, Dan Outhart and Kingsley Gray scooping three wickets each.

Great Habton are top of Division One after a five-wicket home triumph against Sewerby.

Craig Ward top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 57 as the visitors struggled to 136-8, Jordan Allanby the top Habton bowler with 4-27.

Openers Doug Bentley (46) and Rob Featherstone (34) gave Habton a great start but Sewerby fought back to take five wickets before Sam Burns (24no) steered the leaders to the win.

Kyle Outhart's excellent 103no helped second-placed Sherburn stroll to a 178-run win at Ebberston 2nds.

Outhart hit 13 fours and a six in his ton, sharing a cracking 113-run unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket with Phil Pickard (52no), Kev Lickes hitting 35 earlier on as the visitors posted 252-5 from their 43 overs.

Daley Wharton then snapped up 3-20 as Ebberston were skittled for just 74, Morgan Grunwell scoring 32 with little support.

Fylingdales are still in the promotion picture after their eight-wicket win at home to Forge Valley.

Alex Glass hit 31 and opener Sean Pinder 26 as Valley posted 150-8.

Dales were struggling at 19-2, but then a brilliant unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 132 between Barry Heyes (68no) and Oliver Lane (57no) saw the hosts to victory.

Cloughton claimed an 87-home win against Wykeham thanks to fine all-round performances from skipper Grant Elwell and Craig Thordarson.

Several home batters made starts but failed to kick on but they still managed a strong total of 200 before losing 10 wickets, Elwell hitting 31, Thordarson 22, Jacob Codling 26, Sean Exley 24 and Liam Salt 28, Dave Pearson and Liam Eyre both taking three wickets.

Wykeham were soon in deep trouble at 55-7, and only 27 from Tom Owen and 22 from Pearson saw them make it to 113 all out, Thordarson bagging 4-42 and Elwell 3-11 from their respective 10-over spells.