Yapham CC Women's 2nds.

​Yapham CC won by four wickets at home to Pickering 2nds.

Yapham chose to field, Pickering responding with 204-9 in their 45 overs, Isaac Edmond hitting 72no, Rob Hewitt taking 3-34 in his six overs.

The hosts won with 207-6 in 43.3 overs, Carl Brewer striking 55 and Stu Wainwright 41no.

Yapham 2nds lost by five wickets at Bilton in Ainsty 2nds.

Bilton won the toss and took the field. After putting on 58 for the first wicket, Mark Fairey hitting 30, a collapse ensued, all out for 84 in 28 overs. Bilton then struck 85-5 in 21 overs.

On Sunday June 22, Yapham 3rds lost by five wickets at home to Acomb 3rds.

Yapham posted 156-8, Patrick Wahl making a stubborn 42, but Acomb eased to the win.

Yapham Women's 2nds lost by 32 runs at Hessle 2nds.

Hessle made 165-2 in 20 overs, Wilkinson retiring not out on 51. Yapham managed 133-6.

Yapham Women's 2nds won by eight wickets at Driffield 2nds.

Driff reached 139-6 off 16 overs, Issie Duckworth taking 3-15. Responding Yapham struck 141-2, Amy Thornton retiring not out on 51.

RUGBY UNION: Barmby Moor back row Archie Wilcock was in action for the North in the RFU Under-20 divisional competition on Saturday.

The Pocklington RUFC starlet was at No 8 as the North beat London & South East 38-12 at Coventry.