Bridlington 2nds coast to win against Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One title rivals Sherburn

Visitors Sherburn celebrate the stumping of Brid 2nds' Chris Leeson, but it was the home side who claimed victory. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Second-placed Bridlington 2nds boosted their CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One promotion chances with a comfortable seven-wicket win at home to leaders Sherburn.

Jamie Boynton snapped up 4-25, while Andy Smith scooped 3-29 and Tom Shephard 3-19 as the leaders crumbled to 81 all out.

Opener Josh Mainprize’s 30 helped Brid to 82-3 in 24.4 overs.

Teenager Taryn Moses shone as third-placed Flixton 2nds had a three-wicket win at home to rivals Ganton.

Josh Mainprize starred in Brid 2nds' home victory. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Jack Heslehurst’s battling 70 in 105 balls helped Ganton to 188 all out, skipper Will Bradley added 28 while spinner Moses claimed 4-12 as Ganton lost their last seven wickets for 51 runs.

Moses also shone with the bat, hitting 34, while Reuben Lacey hit 36 and opener Oli Stabler 54 as Flixton won with eight balls remaining, Damon Gormley’s 14no in six balls guiding them home.

Heslerton boosted their chances of beating the drop with a shock 31-run victory at home to Sewerby.

Skipper Sam Triffitt hit 57, with 56s from Will Tindall and Adam Spaven, along with Kristian Wilkinson’s 35, steering the hosts to 239-7, Ash Porter taking 3-41.

Bridlington 2nds hit out during the win against Sherburn.

The visitors’ run-chase was led by Mike Artley’s brilliant 82, while Arnie Tindall added 38no, Calvin Roche 30 and Robin Coates 26 but they still ended up short on 208-7.

Scalby 2nds skipper Daniel Gregory hit an impressive 81 and Jon Barton a cracking 79 to help their side win by 95 runs at home to Settrington.

The hosts posted 261-6, and in reply, despite Ben Corner’s great knock of 71 Setty were all out for 166.

Thornton Dale won by 38 runs at Fylingdales.

Sherburn celebrate claiming a Bridlington 2nds wicket.

Dale limped to 118-8, Tim Hunt hammering a vital 73no, Jack Clarkson taking 3-17. The hosts then collapsed to 80 all out, Iain Farrow bagging 3-17.

Premier Division strugglers Great Habton earned their first win of the season at Ebberston.

Spinner Stuart Watmore’s 4-24 helped skittle the hosts for 90, C Wilson taking 3-9 after Alex Machen had hit 31. Habton hit 93-5 in 27 overs to seal the win.

Leaders Mulgrave had a six-wicket win at home to Scalby.

Joe Childs hit 46 and Liam Cousins 34 as Scalby rallied from 96-7 to 165 all out, Craig Thompson scooping 3-16.

Opener Andy Raw’s excellent 80no steered Mulgrave to victory with 168-4 in 23.5 overs, Chris Clarkson adding 25. Paul Hesp took 3-51 for Scalby.

Staithes grafted for a 24-run win at home to Brompton.

Mark Bruce took a brilliant 4-15 and Alex Glass shone with 3-36 as Staithes were dismissed for 147, the hosts boosted by a superb knock of 68 from Dan Belsham.

The three-pronged attack of Stuart Theaker (3-24), Jeff Morrison (3-21) and Brad Lewis (3-27) then helped Staithes dismiss Brompton for 123, veteran Neil Fletcher hitting 39.

Title-chasers Staxton stormed to a 59-run home success against Wykeham.

A great team effort guided the hosts to 229-8, Jack Pinder hitting 38, Kyle Outhart 33, skipper Linden Gray 30no and Chris Dove 27, Evan Chapman claiming 3-41. Chapman top-scored with 32 as the visitors were all out for 170, Tom Ward bagging 3-14 and Grey 3-21.

Division Two leaders Cloughton eased to an eight-wicket win at Flamborough.

Luke Dixon’s determined 68 helped Boro post 137-5, Wayne Aziz taking 3-15. Joel Ramm’s 56no sealed the win on 139-2 in 22.3 overs for Cloughton, with support from Jack Hakings (40) and Sean Exley (22no).

Seamer 2nds’ title bid faltered with a surprise five-wicket loss at lowly Cayton.

Kieran Glave sparkled with 4-20 and Joel Boyer took 3-47 as Seamer posted 185-9, Reggie Steels top-scoring with 52no and Dave Lawty adding 36. Boyer’s 50no then steered Cayton to 189-5 in 37.5 overs after Leon Kennedy’s excellent 70.

Filey 2nds’ promotion hopes were dented by a one-run loss at home to lowly Malton 3rds.

Ben Barnett hit an excellent 70 and Jack Barnett 42 as Malton were all out for 199, Ben Robson taking 3-48.

Tom Micklethwaite’s brilliant 72 kept Filey in contention but Arthur Camacho (3-22) and Jack Barnett (3-43) saw the hosts dismissed agonisingly short on 198, with 3.3 overs left to play.

Mulgrave 2nds eased their relegation fears with a six-wicket win at Grosmont.

Aiden and Ben Duell, Mark McCarthy and Pete Stentiford took two wickets each as the hosts were all out for 113, Charlie Parker hitting 32. McCarthy’s excellent 57no in 40 balls saw Mulgrave safely home.

Ebberston 2nds romped to a 129-run victory at struggling neighbours Snainton.

A superb unbeaten 96 from J Johnson helped Brompton 2nds boost their Division Four title chances with a 46-run home triumph against leaders Staithes 2nds.

He was offered valuable support by Chris Suggitt (50) and Aaron Fox (47) as Brompton made 225-5.

Despite the efforts of Mark Allen (49), skipper Jamie Baker (32), Jon Ward (31no) and R Major (25) the leaders were all out for 179 thanks to top bowling from Brompton captain Phil Holden (4-10).

Bridlington 3rds batsman Reed Simpkin struck a superb 103 in 69 balls as the promotion-chasers beat a depleted Wykeham 3rds by 162 runs.

Simpkin blasted seven sixes and nine fours in his ton, Jack Lee adding 43 and George Tolson 33 as Brid piled up a huge 271-8, Robin Shepherdson bagging 4-38.

Alexander Fynn (2-9) and Sam Leeson (2-28) helped dismiss Wykeham, who had only nine players, for 109, George Shannon hitting 36.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by 83 runs at home to Scarborough 3rds.

Ron Lee hit 56 and Simon Boyes 37 as Dale posted 192-9, Andy Warburton claiming 4-18. Scarborough slumped to 109 all out, Boyes taking 4-14 while Mariasoosai Arockiam hit 34 and Liam Walton 30.

Forge Valley 2nds eased to a seven-wicket win at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

Zach Lloyd took 3-15 and Aaron Kaya 3-10 as Ravenscar were skittled for 90, John Nelson hitting 28. John Flinton hit 33no and Kaya 26 to seal the win.