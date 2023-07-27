Bridlington Boxing Club star Roan Stanley delighted by winning start to professional career

Bridlington Boxing Club's Roan Stanley celebrates his winning debut.

The victory came in the VIP Promotions show organised by Stanley’s manager Steve Woods at the Light Waves leisure centre in Wakefield, writes James Bovington.

Stanley appeared happy and confident throughout. He was aggressively and immediately on the offensive against Coxon who found himself boxed into a corner for most of the bout. By round four 26-year-old Stanley, buoyed by vocal support, looked like an experienced professional punching at will.

Stanley said: “It was great experience. At times I felt I was a bit sluggish at other times should have waited for better openings but it’s all about learning.

Brid's Roan Stanley celebrates his win.

“Boxing’s in my blood. My grandad was a Commonwealth champion. My dad boxed and spent years taking me to training some distance from home.”

Stanley, a joiner by trade who originally hails from Huddersfield, has trained as a boxer for 13 years winning the majority of his 36 amateur bouts and getting a senior elite Yorkshire belt.

He added: "My goal was always to be a professional boxer and the amateurs helped me learn my craft and get the experience needed. There have been some frustrating delays, but I’ve matured now. I’m strong for my weight and raring to go.”

Like many young pros Stanley is ambitious, he said: “I want titles. British Boxing Central Area titles, then English and British titles and why not world titles? I haven’t come this far to stop now given all the sacrifices made.

Bridlington boxer Roan Stanley celebrates his winning debut last weekend. PHOTO BY BRIDLINGTON BOXING CLUB

"I want to enjoy it and see where I land. I do everything that I can to be the best I can be and hopefully that can bring some financial security. But I’m also happy relaxing with my family around the garden firepit enjoying chilling in the quiet and thinking about what will be.”

Stanley is grateful to sponsors Mike Burrell, who owns A&B Healthcare, and FLEXISPACE, adding: “They’re amazing and stuck with me since my amateur days and helped make my dreams a reality.

"I'm coming. I’m putting the division on notice. I'm here and ready for all the smoke.

