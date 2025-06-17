Sam Wragg in batting action for Brid. Photo by Kirsty Dew - TCF Photography

Bridlington CC 1sts slumped to an eight-wicket loss at Easingwold in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 on Saturday.

Brid skipper Casey Rudd won the toss and opted to bat first, but the opener was the first visiting wicket to fall in the eighth over having scored 6 in 26 balls.

A second-wicket stand of 45 between Jordan Baker and Will Norman steadied the ship before Baker was dismissed leg-before by Elliott Precious for 33, Norman was next to fall for 32, to Kavindu Ediriweera, as Brid made their way to 124-4 after Sam Wragg’s departure for seven runs, also snared leg-before by Precious.

Calum Hatton then dug in but he was dismissed for 33 by Lewis Medley, and then Josh Harvey was caught by Ediriweera off the bowling of Medley for 26 as Brid were 167-6 with three overs remaining.

The away side managed to smash 29 runs from the final 18 deliveries as they ended up with 195 all out, Freddie Gunning hammering 17 from as many deliveries, including two sixes and and a four, for Bridlington.

Medley ended with 4-37 and Tom Quinn 3-44 for the home side.

Openers Harry Warn (73no) and skipper Tom Wilson (59) shared 118 runs for the first wicket, and Ethan Caisley (43) put on 67 for the second wicket with Warn as the hosts hit a winning 198-2 in 45.4 overs.

Hatton and Harvey took a wicket apiece for the away side.

Jordan Baker smashed a stunning 123 not out in just 47 balls as Bridlington won by nine wickets against Flixton in the T20 Plate Group 3 on Sunday.

Baker hammered nine sixes and 12 fours in his brilliant knock, sharing an amazing second-wicket stand of 194 in just 15.1 overs with Calum Hatton, who struck 69no in 49 deliveries including two sixes and eight fours, as the visitors coasted to victory after Flixton had posted a testing 216-3 in their 20 overs.

Cam Anderson blasted a superb 104 in 46 balls for the hosts, including nine fours and nine sixes, while Harry Walmsley (38), Ed Hopper (34) and Charlie Colley (30) all chipped in.