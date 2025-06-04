Bridlington CC 1sts suffer first league defeat of the season at rivals Woodhouse Grange 2nds

Sam Wragg top-scored with 61 in Bridlington's loss at Woodhosue Grange. Photo by Kirsty Dew (TCF Photography)

Bridlington CC 1sts’ superb start to the season was dented by a five-wicket loss on the road at Woodhouse Grange 2nds in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 on Saturday.

The Dukes Park side had won all six of their league games so far this campaign, but they suffered their first loss at Grange.

Brid skipper Casey Rudd won the toss and elected to bat first.

The hosts made a steady start to their innings but then lost three wickets in quick succession to hand Grange the initiative.

Jordan Baker was the first wicket to fall, keeper Joe Hall claiming the catch off the bowling of Tom Burdett for eight runs after an opening stand of 26 with Rudd.

Tom Burdett then clean-bowled Will Norman for a third-ball duck, then Rudd’s departure for 31 off 43 deliveries – including six fours – left the visitors on 56-3 after 12.5 overs.

Young all-rounder Calum Hatton and Sam Wragg then steadied the ship for Brid with an excellent fourth-wicket stand of 91 in 12.3 overs.

The partnership was broken when Hatton’s 79-ball stint at the crease was ended for 36 by Matthew Ainley’s catch off the bowling of Ted Baty, and 147-4 soon became 156-5 as the other set batsman, Wragg, also fell victim to Baty’s bowling, this time Harry Jackson claiming the catch as the Brid keeper’s inning was ended with 61 runs from 80 deliveries – including 10 fours and a six.

Josh Harvey was the next Brid wicket to fall, a six-ball duck and soon afterwards Russ Robinson departed for one and the visitors were 163-7.

Rick Robinson’s 23 helped give Brid a late boost as they ended up 194 all out from 48.3 overs, having lost their last seven wickets for 47 runs.

Skipper Ainley was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-14 from his five overs, while Tom Burdett bagged 2-23, Baty 2-45 and Steve Burdett 2-52.

Russ Robinson snapped up 3-32 to leave Grange in trouble at 46-3, but a brilliant fourth-wicket stand between Hall (85no) and Ainley (56) steered the hosts to the brink of victory, and despite two late wickets from Rudd they earned the win with 196-5 from 41.5 overs.

Bridlington will hope to return to winning ways at home to York 2nds on Saturday.