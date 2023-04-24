News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington CC skipper Casey Rudd the all-round star in opening-day win at Cottingham

​Skipper Casey Rudd was the all-round hero as Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts made a winning start to their Yorkshire Premier League North Championship (East) season at Cottingham by 105 runs.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Bridlington's Casey Rudd was the star at Cottingham.Bridlington's Casey Rudd was the star at Cottingham.
​The visitors were put into bat by Cottingham and openers Rudd and Rich Lount (28) made a solid start with a first-wicket stand of 57.

Will Norman then joined his captain at the crease, the pair sharing a second-wicket partnership of 94 before the latter departed for 79 from 114 deliveries.

Brid then slumped from 171-2 to 222-7, Norman hitting 39 and Josh Mainprize 21.

James Brown was the pick of the home bowling attack with three wickets for 50 runs.

The home team’s reply never really got going as they lost wickets at regular interval, with tight bowling early on from opening pair Adam Newington (2-40) and Ben Traves (1-31) followed by excellent work from Steve Janney (3-32) and Rudd (3-11) as Cottingham were dismissed for 115 in 38.5 overs.

Brown was the top-scorer for Cottingham with 31.

Brid will entertain Hull Zingari this Saturday, 12noon start.

Bridlington 2nds will begin their CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One season with a trip to Sherburn this Saturday.

Sewerby kick off their campaign at home to Ganton this coming Saturday.

Flamborough start their Division Two season at home to Settrington this Saturday, while Wold Newton are also on their home turf against Wykeham 2nds in Division Three.

