Bridlington CC slump to shock loss at home to York CC 2nds

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Jun 2025, 07:15 BST
Steve Janney impressed with the bat and ball despite Brid's loss at home to York 2nds. Photo by TCF PhotographySteve Janney impressed with the bat and ball despite Brid's loss at home to York 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography
Steve Janney impressed with the bat and ball despite Brid's loss at home to York 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography
Bridlington CC 1sts slumped to a a shock 113-run loss at home to York CC 2nds in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss on a wet day at Dukes Park, and they lost wickets at regular intervals.

With York teetering on 149-7 it looked like the game was firmly in the grasp of Bridlington, Steven Janney leading the way with 3-27 and fellow all-rounder Calum Hatton bagging 3-45, but the eighth-wicket partnership of 69 between Alex Collins (54no) and Tom Bates (34no) steered York to 218-7 from the rain-adjusted 44 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

York skipper Tom Forsdike and Bates then teamed up to take 4-28 and 3-16 as Bridlington slumped to 105 all out, a total which would have been much worse but for the battling efforts of Janney (30) and opener Jordan Baker (31).

Bridlington, who are now placed fifth in the league standings, will make the trip to tackle second-placed Easingwold this coming Saturday.

Related topics:York

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice