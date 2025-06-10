Steve Janney impressed with the bat and ball despite Brid's loss at home to York 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington CC 1sts slumped to a a shock 113-run loss at home to York CC 2nds in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss on a wet day at Dukes Park, and they lost wickets at regular intervals.

With York teetering on 149-7 it looked like the game was firmly in the grasp of Bridlington, Steven Janney leading the way with 3-27 and fellow all-rounder Calum Hatton bagging 3-45, but the eighth-wicket partnership of 69 between Alex Collins (54no) and Tom Bates (34no) steered York to 218-7 from the rain-adjusted 44 overs.

York skipper Tom Forsdike and Bates then teamed up to take 4-28 and 3-16 as Bridlington slumped to 105 all out, a total which would have been much worse but for the battling efforts of Janney (30) and opener Jordan Baker (31).

Bridlington, who are now placed fifth in the league standings, will make the trip to tackle second-placed Easingwold this coming Saturday.