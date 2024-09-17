Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts end season on a high note with win against Goole Town
This win helped the Dukes Park club finish the campaign in a respectable fourth place, Beverley Town winning the title and promotion after their final-day win in the decider against rivals Flixton.
Goole won the toss and opted to bat first, though their skipper may have been swiftly regretting his choice as the visitors were dismissed for 105 in 32 overs.
R Robinson snapped up 3-13 in only three overs to mop up the tail and opening bowler Ben Traves also impressed for the hosts with 3-37 in his 10 overs.
Steven Janney also weighed in with 2-15 in six overs and Adam Newington 1-26 in 13 overs.
Number three batsman Ciaran Smith top-scored for the away team with 28 while Scott Thorpe added 25 down the order.
In reply, Bridlington made the worst possible start as opener John Major was dismissed for a fourth-ball duck to leave the hosts on 1-1, and although Will Norman (20) and Josh Harvey (4) also departed to leave the Dukes Park club 39-3, an undefeated fourth-wicket partnership of 71 between opener Jordan Baker and Sam Tennant steered them to a winning 110-3 in just 13.3 overs. Baker smashed four sixes and four fours in his 29-ball knock, Tennant hammering two sixes and three fours in 20 balls.