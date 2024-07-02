Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts secure Hunters Cup quarter-final victory & league win
The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals in the T20 last-eight clash at Dukes Park on Friday night and posted a below-par total of 124-7
Nicholas Dobbin top-scored with 38 not out for Driffield, while opener Nick Johnson and Tom Welch chipped in with 25 runs apiece.
The pick of the home bowling attack was R Robinson with 3-27, with Casey Rudd taking 2-19.
The hosts got off to a positive start thanks to an opening stand of 49 between Wragg (44 from 39 balls, including one six and six fours) and Rudd (18 in 12 balls).
Will Norman then fell for a golden duck, but Baker smashed 46 not out from 27 deliveries, including three sixes and five fours, as Bridlington secured the win with ease at 126-4 from 14.1 overs.
Ollie Ezard was the top Driffield Town 2nds bowler with 2-31.
Brid will now play host to Woodhouse Grange 2nds in the semi-final on Sunday, July 7, 1pm start, with Carlton Towers tackling York 2nds in the other semi.
On Saturday, Steven Janney was the star as Bridlington boosted their YPLN Championship East promotion hopes with a three-wicket win on the road at Goole Town.
Janney recorded superb figures of 5-32 as the home side were sent crashing from a strong position of 169-3 to 216-9.
Adam Newington chipped in with 2-49, with a wicket apiece for Ricky Robinson and Casey Rudd.
Opener Ben Shelton was snared leg before wicket by Janney for an excellent 93, while Declan Eastwood and Oscar Sugden struck 30 apiece.
Strong batting from the top four of Casey Rudd (57 in 69 balls), Jordan Baker (48 in 71 balls), Will Norman (31 in 21 balls) and Sam Wragg (26 in 21 balls) gave Bridlington a very powerful start in their run-chase.
Brid then stumbled from 142-2 to 194-7 but the eighth-wicket partnership of Ricky Robinson (16no) and Newington (7no) saw them to a winning 218-7 in 41 overs.