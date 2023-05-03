Bridlington Rovers Millau see off Haltemprice to net place in East Riding County League Junior Cup final
Bridlington Rovers Millau booked their place in the Right Car East Riding County League Junior Cup final with a 2-1 win against Haltemprice on Tuesday night.
Jay Wallace and Billy Tyler netted a goal apiece as Millau booked their place in the final against Gilberdyke Phoenix at Queensgate on Saturday May 27, 12noon kick-off.
Brid Spa earned a 2-0 win thanks to a Sam Clarke double at St Mary’s Reserves to keep their quest for Division Two promotion alive on Saturday, but Spa’s hopes took a dent on Tuesday as six games in 13 days caught up with them as they lost 3-1 to Little Driffield.
Louie Miller netted for Spa, who take on Millau in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup final at Queensgate on Wednesday May 10, 7pm kick-off.
Goals from Mitch Collins and Joel Rollinson fired Flamborough to a 2-1 win at Pocklington 4ths to keep their Division Three title bid alive.
A home win against Market Weighton on Saturday would put Boro within touching distance of promotion as champions.
Brid Rovers Pandas earned a 3-1 win at Costello in Division Four.
Costello had the better of the chances in the first half but Pandas took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Lyle Bogle played Billy Ripley through on goal, and the latter finished well.
Pandas started the second half on the front foot and were rewarded for their efforts when Tim Crossland competed for a loose ball with the keeper and the ball dropped for Ripley who coolly dispatched. Crossland made the game safe when he expertly chipped the keeper from long range.