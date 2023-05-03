Bridlington Rovers Millau see off Haltemprice to net place in East Riding County League Junior Cup final

Division Two champions Bridlington Rovers Millau have beaten Haltemprice 2-1 to earn a place in the Right Car East Riding County League Junior Cup final.

Jay Wallace and Billy Tyler netted a goal apiece as Millau booked their place in the final against Gilberdyke Phoenix at Queensgate on Saturday May 27, 12noon kick-off.

Brid Spa earned a 2-0 win thanks to a Sam Clarke double at St Mary’s Reserves to keep their quest for Division Two promotion alive on Saturday, but Spa’s hopes took a dent on Tuesday as six games in 13 days caught up with them as they lost 3-1 to Little Driffield.

Louie Miller netted for Spa, who take on Millau in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup final at Queensgate on Wednesday May 10, 7pm kick-off.

Goals from Mitch Collins and Joel Rollinson fired Flamborough to a 2-1 win at Pocklington 4ths to keep their Division Three title bid alive.

A home win against Market Weighton on Saturday would put Boro within touching distance of promotion as champions.

Brid Rovers Pandas earned a 3-1 win at Costello in Division Four.

Costello had the better of the chances in the first half but Pandas took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Lyle Bogle played Billy Ripley through on goal, and the latter finished well.