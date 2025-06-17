Broadacres Community Development Fund and volunteers keep Cayton cricket afloat

Cricket is alive and well in the North Yorkshire village of Cayton thanks to the efforts of a dedicated group of enthusiasts – and a grant from a housing association.

The future looked bleak when numbers dwindled after Covid, however the launch of Cayton Cricket Club Reborn has ensured the sound of leather on willow continues to be heard at the village near Scarborough.

“It was touch and go but the lads have all mucked in to keep a team going and we managed to enter the Saturday league this year,” said Club Secretary Claire Woodhead.

The Cayton cricketers

“It was so nice when they walked out for the first game of the season, a really lovely atmosphere and that made all the effort worthwhile.”

The club has secured a new ground at the McCains sports fields and volunteers are bringing facilities up to league standard. That’s been helped by a £200 grant from Broadacres Community Development Fund and other donations which have paid for a sightscreen.

“Many local people have connections with the club, my own father and son have played here and to have lost that village asset after 70 years would have been terrible,” said Claire.

“Now we have a team up and running the plan is to use it as a pathway for local youngsters to play the sport.”

To find out more about the club search Cayton Cricket Club Reborn on Facebook.

The Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved by the Association’s own residents.

To apply to the Fund visit https://www.broadacres.org.uk/customer-area/getting-involved/community-development-fund/