Staithes defeated Filey

Tom Fletcher-Varey hammered an excellent 90 as hosts Brompton posted 262-5, sharing a stand of 129 for the fourth wicket with James Bruce, 56no.

Joe Barker added 35 and skipper Tom Bruce 27 for the home side,

The visitors looked to be in a healthy position to chase down the score at 235-5 but Brompton's bowlers battled back to peg Flixton back to 260-9.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scalby beat Bridlington 2nds

The leading batsman for Flixton was Connor Stephenson, with 69, while Matt Nesfield added 41, opener Jack Walmsley 38 and Callum Hatton 39 not out, but it was no avail as they just missed out thanks to top bowling from Aaron Fox (3-50), Michael Thompson (2-36) and Arthur Aston (2-43)

High-flying Cayton suffered their first loss of the season, sliding to an 81-run at Staxton.

David Morris continued his fine form with 80 for the hosts, Chris Dove hammering an unbeaten 61 from just 46 balls and Jack Pinder adding 26 as they posted 207-8, James Ward bagging 3-21.

The visitors were then dismissed for 126, Jake McAleese top-scoring with 53 as Dan Outhart scooped 3-26, with two wickets apiece for Adam and Ryan Hargreaves.

Staithes continued their resurgence with a four-wicket win at Filey.

The hosts made it to 199-7 thanks to 53 apiece from Tom Fitzgerald and Nathan Robson, Aaron Howard adding 30, Paul Theaker and Brad Lewis bagging two wickets apiece for the visitors.

Opener Lewis capped a superb all-round day with a crucial 66, Josh Bowes adding 26, but it was an unbeaten stand of 66 for the seventh wicket between skipper Ben Hoggarth (32no) and Paul Theaker (36no) that sealed the win with four wickets and 2.3 overs remaining.

David Brannan bagged three wickets for the home side as they pushed Staithes all the way.

Heslerton secured a seven-wicket home win at home to Seamer & Irton thanks mainly to a six-wicket haul from Andy Slaughter.

A stunning spell of six wickets for just 16 runs in six overs by Slaughter skittled Seamer for just 115 in 34 overs, the Heslerton bowler taking the final six wickets to fall as the hosts collapsed from 99-4, losing their last six wickets for just 16 runs.

Darrol Lewis was the top Seamer bowler with 57 from 70 balls.

In reply, Kristian Wilkinson hit 42 and Rob Middlewood 39 as Heslerton got to a winning 116-3 from 25 overs.

Gregor Fraser's superb spell of 5-14 helped Scalby stroll to as 149-run win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Paul Hesp also chipped in with 3-33 as Brid were all out for 94, skipper Tom McMeeken hitting 23 and opener Simon Leeson 21.

Earlier, opener Chris Malthouse led the way for the home side with a skipper's knock of 69 as Scalby posted 243-6, Adam Waugh adding 41, Matty Jones a powerful 46no from just 28 balls and Jon Barton 28.

Peter Bowtell was the top Brid bowler with 3-38.

Mulgrave opener Chris Batchelor was in top form yet again as his side stormed to a 173-run home win against fellow high-flyers Ebberston.

Batchelor struck a sparkling 92, Liam Connop 68, skipper Craig Thompsn 51 and Chris Knight 36 as the hosts racked up an imposing 281-5.

Ebberston's reply never really got going, Jon Mason hitting 24 and skipper Alex Machen 23 as they were skittled for 108, Thompson and Andy Raw scooping three wickets apiece.

Division One leaders Wykeham continued their 100% start to the season with a 128-run win at Thixendale.

The visitors batted first and were dismissed for 192, youngster Sam Owen top-scoring with 49, with cameos from Balraj Balachandran (26), Mike Dugdale (22) and Dave Pearson 21.

Simon Walgate took 4-37 for the home side, and he then top-scored with 31 as his side were then skittled for just 64 runs, Balachandran and Liam Eyre netting two wickets each.

Great Habton triumphed by 110 runs at home to Sherburn, a win which helped them leap above their rivals and into second spot.

Max Fraser crashed 65 from 58 balls as Habton posted 242-7, Ryan Vance adding 53 and Doug Bentley 41, Daley Wharton and Ben Simpson taking two wickets apiece for Sherburn.

Jack Garritty and Stuart Watmore scooped three wickets apiece as Habton dismissed Sherburn for 132, Jack Pickard scoring 33 and Wharton 23no.

Fylingdales won by five wickets at home to Sewerby.

Despite a brilliant 89 from opener Dan Artley, the visitors were dismissed for 124 in just 24 overs, Sewerby collapsing from 100-1 thanks to T Newman's astounding spell of 6-14, supported well by Barry Heyes, 3-8.

Dales were then thankful for an excellent 67no from Harry Purves to steer them home, Heyes adding 24 to cap a fine all-round display.

Tim Hunt's brilliant 91 not out helped Thornton Dale to an impressive six-wicket victory at home to Forge Valley.

Skipper Sean Pinder was the driving force for Valley with a crucial 71, with fine support from Charlie Baldwin (31no), John Flinton (25no) and Eric Hall (25) as they posted 235-6.

Hunt's 91no from just 69 balls, including 14 fours and a six, allied to 40s from opener Lewis White and Eddie Craggs, plus 32 by Adie Turnbull, steered Dale to the win with six wickets and seven balls to spare.