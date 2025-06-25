All-rounder Charlie Baldwin took 4-30 for Forge Valley in their three-run win at Flixton B. Photo by Simon Dobson

Brompton moved up into top spot in AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division B after their 30-run win at home to title rivals Snainton.

Michael Kipling and Ben Norman snapped up 3-32 and 3-43 respectively as the visiting bowling attack as Brompton declared on 139-8 from 13.5 overs.

Ben’s younger brother Sam also snapped up 2-10, while opener Tom Bruce top-scored for the home side.

Jack Dyson took 3-17, with assistance from Mark Bruce (2-2) and Charlie Glaves (2-22) as Snainton were limited to 109-9, Luke Smith and Mike Webster hitting 25 apiece.

Wykeham all-rounder Ethan Stones top-scored with 30 as his side won by two wickets against Seamer. Photo by Simon Dobson

Filey climbed to second place after their 82-run success at home to Ebberston B.

William Skene smashed 48 from just 18 balls for the Clarence Drive club, with skipper David Brannan blasting 38 from 23 deliveries, including two sixes and four fours as the hosts reached 148-7.

James Wingrove took 3-57 and Matthew Kings 2-27.

Ebberston never looked like getting anywhere close to their target, Leighton Bailey taking an excellent 3-8 and Kieren Gayle 2-7 as the visitors limped to 66-8.

Forge Valley held on for a three-run victory at Flixton B.

Openers Charlie Ionascu (40) and John Flinton (33) gave Valley a fine start with a 75-run stand, but Archie Boorer’s 3-10 and Harry Edwards’ 3-28, allied to Taylor Plant’s 2-27 pegged the visitors back to 125-8.

Charlie Colley (29) and Luca Ciocca-Marchant (25) helped Flixton start steadily, but Charlie Baldwin took a brilliant 4-30 and Max Baldwin 3-40 as the hosts were dismissed for 122, just four runs short of victory and with three balls remaining.

Scarborough strolled to a 76-run triumph at home to Sherburn.

Opener Jack Ingle hammered 56 from just 17 balls, including three sixes and nine fours, while Hesanda Abayakoon smashed 57no in 38 balls and Daniel O’Connor 52no from 37 deliveries as they racked up 186-3, George Worthy taking 2-64.

Opening bowlers Kieran Rutter (2-21) and Liam Walton (2-25) shone early on with the ball for Scarborough as the visitors slumped to 12-4, and despite battling efforts from veteran Daley Wharton (42no) and Chris Crawford (31) guided the villagers to 110-6.

Peer Lisdba snapped up a stunning 5-20 as Division A leaders Wykeham dug deep for a two-wicket win at home to Seamer.

Tom Palmer also chipped in with 2-23 as Seamer made 116-8, Toby Jones top-scoring with a powerful 59 in 40 balls, Reggie Steels adding 25.

Jones capped a great all-round performance with top figures of 4-44 as the pacesetters stumbled in their reply, Archie Graham taking 2-16.

Ethan Stones scored 30 early on for Wykeham, the asway side edging to the win with one ball and two wickets to spare.

Skipper Matty Jones led by example, bludgeoning a stunning 90 not out in just 40 balls as Scalby won by 36 runs at home to Cloughton to remain in the title hunt, despite Sean Exley’s 100 in 52 deliveries for the visitors.

Jones battered the Cloughton bowling attack, smashing seven sixes and seven fours as the hosts amassed 212-2, Lachlan Cooke crashing 61 in 40 deliveries and Jeremy Hansen adding 41no.

Exley kept Cloughton in contention with a magnificent ton, including seven fours and 10 fours, but Cooke (2-25) and Gregor Fraser (2-35) ensured the visitors were limited to 176-7.

Ebberston’s title hopes were dented by a five-wicket home loss against Staxton.

James Ward bagged an impressive 4-19 and Josh White 2-23 as Ebberston were restricted to 106-9, Ben Lockey hitting 30 and skipper George Hardie 27.

Jonathan Mason kept Ebberston in the game with 3-34 as Staxton won it from the penultimate ball of the match thanks in main to an undefeated sixth-wicket stand between opener Kyle Outhart (42no) and skipper Linden Gray (29no) as they rallied from 65-5 to a winning 107-5.

Ravenscar boosted their Division C promotion ambitions with a 10-run win at leaders Scarborough Rugby Club.

Captain Ryan Souter scored 54 and Will Warwick 25no as the Ravens made 117-6, Brett Canham taking 2-27 and Jonathan Beer 2-19.

A great all-round bowling effort saw the hosts limited to 107-5, Beer top-scoring with 26.

Seamer B moved up to second place with a 35-home win against Wykeham B.

George Shannon shone with 3-25, while Robyn Kenyon-Taylor and Danieli Boshoff took 2-21 and 2-26 respectively as Seamer made 117-8.

Albie Lawton’s cracking 3-8 and veteran Gaz Walters’ 3-24, allied to Jack Tucker’s 2-15, saw Wykeham slip to 82-9.

Flamborough powered to a 55-run success at Snainton B.