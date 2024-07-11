Brunton Cup final woe for Whitby Cricket Club 1sts against Sedgefield CC

Tom Steyert top-scored with 40 for Whitby CC in their Brunton Cup final loss to Sedgefield at Marton CC on Friday night.

Whitby Cricket Club 1sts suffered a 29-run loss in the Brunton Cup final against Sedgefield on Friday night, followed by a NYSD Division One loss at home to Bedale the following day to add to their relegation worries.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luke Henderson’s 120no steered Sedgefield to 177-0 in 20 overs, and despite the best efforts of Alf Jacobs (34) and Tom Steyert (40), Whitby fell short on 148-6 at Marton CC.

Whitby skipper Kai Morris said: “Friday was a difficult night, it was tough to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won the toss and got to chase like we have done all tournament but we couldn’t execute the way we wanted to with the ball, a few dropped catches didn’t help.

A tough weekend for Whitby CC 1sts. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

"But the lads dragged it back really well in the last 10 overs because they were definitely on for 200 plus and we reined them in to 177.

"We were confident of chasing it down as we had earlier in the competition and we started pretty well but a couple of tight overs and quick wickets and we were behind the game.

"Tom and Alf put together a really good partnership to get us back in it but after they were out we were always a bit behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having said though I’m really proud of the lads’ efforts, we’ve played really good 20-over cricket this year, so we’ll try take to that into The Hundred."

James Fawcett top-scored for Whitby CC in the loss at home to Bedale on Saturday.

Whitby 1sts slipped to a seven-wicket loss at home to Bedale on Saturday, slumping to 100 all out before the visitors knocked off the runs for three wickets in 12.1 overs.

Morris said: “Saturday also didn’t go to plan, which was a shame as it was great to see the club packed with lots of former players and their families for our past players day.

"We lost wickets regularly, not being able to put any partnerships of note together. James Fawcett played well for 34 but nobody else was able to stay with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Defending only 100 was always going to be difficult for the bowlers, the lads looked to take wickets but it wasn’t to be.

"It was another disappointing performance and we’re in a difficult spot but we’ve got half the season left to fight really hard and get a few wins to turn our season around, starting with a massive game at Marske on Saturday.”

Whitby 3rds had to settle for a rain-affected draw at Stokesley 3rds on Sunday.

Rhys Buck smashed 63 in 55 balls, David Willison 26 and skipper Jay Allison 49no as the visitors rallied from 64-4 to post 213-8.

Stokesley were soon in trouble at 27-3 as Matthew Sharpe bagged 2-39, but they had recovered to 104-3 from 15 overs when rain stopped play.