Burton Agnes earn Bridlington Evening League Division A win at Middleton and North Dalton

Dan Artley hit 32 in Flamborough's win against Wetwang. Photo by Simon Dobson

Burton Agnes edged to a one-run win at Middleton and North Dalton in Division A of the Bridlington & District Evening Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Gunning top-scored with 51 as Boro made 120-9 in their 18 overs, Jack Riby the leading Middleton bowler with an excellent 4-28 with Shaun Tate scooping an impressive 3-11.

Riby smacked 52 in just 36 balls, including two sixes and three fours, as Middleton looked set to earn the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts slipped from 100-6 to 119 all out, losing their eighth wicket needing three to win and their final two wickets with only two runs require to surpass their target.

Middleton and North Dalton's Shaun Tate took three wickets

Ben Traves snapped up 3-21, M Ward 3-25 and Chris Watts 2-29 to steer Burton Agnes to a great win.

Leaders Driffield RUFC remain in top spot after a 90-run success at basement club Grindale.

Driffield Town stay second after their game at Brandesburton was conceded by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Artley was the all-round star as Flamborough triumphed by 20 runs at home to Wetwang.

Artley led the way with 34 not out for Boro as they made 125-5, with opener Dan Artley adding 32 and Luke Dixon 29, Rich Walker taking 2-29.

Openers Mark Clarkson and James Baker hit 40 and 33 respectively to get Wetwang off to a strong start, but Artley’s 3-32 limited the visitors to 105-6.

Captain Steven Kitching’s magnificent 89 not helped Barmston move top of Division Two with an 11-run win at home to title rivals Hutton Cranswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitching smashed four sixes and 10 fours in his great innings while Callum Morley took all three Barmston wickets for 24 in his five overs to limit the hosts to 126-3.

Mark Goddard hit 25 and Adam Barton an undefeated 30 as Cranswick fell short on 115-6, Ted Traves taking 2-24, Alex Shipley 2-20 and Peter Kitching 2-15.

Beeford moved level on points with Cranswick after their 36-run win at home to rivals Hornsea.

The hosts looked to be in trouble on 57-5, but Alex Winterbottom’s 34 and 23 from K Jarvey guided Beeford to 131-9, William Ineson bagging a brilliant 4-26, Josh Marson taking 3-32.

Ross Bennett (3-21, G Ratcliff (2-0) and Jarvey (2-12) teamed up to skittle Hornsea for 95.

North Frodingham won by five wickets at home to Rudston and Kilham.