Calum Hatton is the all-round star as Flixton earn league win against Dunnington

Elliot Hatton impressed in Flixton's defeat of Dunnington.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton CC beat Dunnington by 55 runs on Saturday.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and chose to bat first.

Opener Richard Malthouse continued his rich vein of form with 75 before having to retire not out with an injury.

Calum Hatton kept up the pace with 48 along with brother Elliot (61), the innings finishing on 263 for 6 from 50 overs.

Elliot Hatton, pictured in bowling action, struck a vital 61 in Flixton's win on Satrurday.

For Dunnington, Adam Dyson took 3 for 62.

In response, the experienced Jack Bolam (36), Joseph Brittain (31), Jack Rymer (29) and Harry Claxton (26no) offered resistance but Dunnington never looked like passing the home total, finishing 208 all out in 50 overs.

Calum Hatton was the pick of the Flixton bowlers with excellent figures of 5 for 47, capping a brilliant all-round day for the rising star.

This coming Saturday Flixton are away at Welton.

The only game to be played in the Andy Hire Evening Scarborough & District Cricket League on Tuesday night was Wykeham’s 72-run home win against Cayton in Division B.

The in-form opener James Bryant was the driving force behind the home side’s success, his 67 from only 33 balls, including five sixes and five fours, helped 10-man Wykeham post 128 all out from 11.5 eight-ball overs.

Ricky Nock and Tom Palmer chipped in with 23 apiece for the hosts, with Austin Thompson, Tom Ward, Leon Kennedy and Dylan Riley bagging two wickets apiece for Cayton.