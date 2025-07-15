Calum Hatton the all-round hero as Bridlington win at Harrogate 2nds

Casey Rudd struck 49 and took two wickets in Brid's win at Harrogate 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography

Calum Hatton sparkled with bat and ball as Bridlington CC earned a superb five-wicket success on the road at Harrogate 2nds in YPLN Premier Division 2.

Bridlington skipper Casey Rudd won the toss and opted to field first.

Harrogate made a steady start, openers George Owram and skipper Jordan Sleightholme putting on 54 before the latter was snared leg-before by James Boynton for 24 off 46 balls.

Robert Stanworth then joined Owram at the crease and added another 24 before the latter’s steady innings was ended by Hatton, Jordan Baker claiming the catch, for 30 off 65 deliveries.

Hatton struck again, Rudd taking the catch this time around, soon after to dismiss Stanworth for 20 off 24 balls and reduce the hosts to 85-3.

Oliver Horberry fell LBW to the in-form Hatton after scoring eight in 19 balls, but this led to the biggest partnership of the home side’s innings as Ethan Roberts and Olly Lamb shared a powerful sixth-wicket stand of 73 for the fifth wicket.

Lamb was clean-bowled by Rudd for 43 from 56 balls to make it 177-5 and soon after the Brid skipper also dismissed Max Sowray (3) in the same manner and Harrogate looked in deep trouble on 183-6.

Big-hitting Roberts smashed the ball to all parts despite the wickets falling around him as he ended up with an excellent 93 not out from just 56 balls, including four sixes and nine fours, as Harrogate made it to 256-8 despite all-rounder Hatton bagging another two wickets to record brilliant figures of 5-47 in 12 overs, Rudd taking 2-71 in his 12 overs and Boynton 1-32 in seven overs.

Outstanding work from three Brid batsmen then ensured that their run-chase was successful and reasonably comfortable.

Sam Wragg chipped in with an early 26 in 27 balls, Rudd falling one short of a well-deserved half-century from 78 balls, but it was number three Baker – with a run-a-ball 63 – and Hatton, who smashed 84 not out from 71 balls – including four sixes and nine fours – who really pushed the visitors on as they secured victory with 257-5 from 45.5 overs.