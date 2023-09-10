News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Cameron Anderson and Rich Malthouse shine as Flixton end season on a high note

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton signed off their season with a tense two-wicket home victory against Sutton on Hull.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Sep 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Elliot Hatton was on top all-round form yet again in Flixton's win. Richard PonterElliot Hatton was on top all-round form yet again in Flixton's win. Richard Ponter
Elliot Hatton was on top all-round form yet again in Flixton's win. Richard Ponter

Sutton won the toss and having chosen to bat, opener Ben Graham led the way with a quickfire 39, writes John Boddy.

Captain Rob Gainer made 38 and Harry Masterman 30 but none of the away batters took advantage and the innings closed on 212 all out from 44.4 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Skipper Harry Walmsley was the pick of the Flixton bowlers taking 4-25 off 7 overs with brothers Calum and Elliot Hatton chipping in with two wickets apiece.

The Flixton reply began with Elliot Hatton making 31 but wickets tumbled quickly with the home side looking in dire straits on 116-8.

Most Popular

At this point Rich Malthouse (39no) and Cameron Anderson (51no) held their nerve with an unbeaten 97-run partnership, taking Flixton to 213-8 off 46.4 overs. Finn Smithson took 4-71.

This win leaves Flixton a highly creditable 4th in the final table.

Related topics:FlixtonSuttonHull