Cameron Anderson and Rich Malthouse shine as Flixton end season on a high note

Elliot Hatton was on top all-round form yet again in Flixton's win. Richard Ponter

Sutton won the toss and having chosen to bat, opener Ben Graham led the way with a quickfire 39, writes John Boddy.

Captain Rob Gainer made 38 and Harry Masterman 30 but none of the away batters took advantage and the innings closed on 212 all out from 44.4 overs.

Skipper Harry Walmsley was the pick of the Flixton bowlers taking 4-25 off 7 overs with brothers Calum and Elliot Hatton chipping in with two wickets apiece.

The Flixton reply began with Elliot Hatton making 31 but wickets tumbled quickly with the home side looking in dire straits on 116-8.

At this point Rich Malthouse (39no) and Cameron Anderson (51no) held their nerve with an unbeaten 97-run partnership, taking Flixton to 213-8 off 46.4 overs. Finn Smithson took 4-71.