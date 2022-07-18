Captain Carl Wilson leads Snainton to vital victory at SBL Division Two promotion rivals Mulgrave 2nds

Will Bradley impressed with the bat in Ganton's win

The visitors made a cracking start with the ball, Ben Norman (4-51) bagging three early wickets as Mulgrave slipped to 18-3 before a battling 46 from Luke Jackson brought the hosts back into the contest, Pete Stentiford adding 40 as they were all out for 170, James Wilson taking 3-27.

Snainton looked to be in trouble at 113-7, but Wilson and Luke Calvert (36no) shared an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 58 to steer the visitors home with 11 balls and three wickets to spare to move back into second place in the table.

Leaders Ganton continued their 100% record with a six-wicket win at home to Scalby 2nds.

Mulgrave 2nds lost out to Snainton

Opener Lee Kerr hit 40 as Scalby posted 125-9, Dan Connor bagging 3-26.

Skipper Will Bradley's 45 not out fired Ganton to a winning 132-4 off 25.3 overs, Edward Lockwood chipping in with 27.

Third-placed Nawton Grange won by six wickets at eight-man strugglers Settrington.

Skipper Ben Corner struck a defiant 33no as Settrington were dismissed for 117, Tommy Garbutt claiming 3-21.

Terry Ellis (33no), Ben Stamp (33) and opener George Bentley (28) wrapped up the win for Grange with 121-4 in 24.4 overs.

Wykeham 2nds earned a five-wicket win on the road at Glaisdale.

Balraj Balachandran, Gareth Barnard and Scott Wardman snapped up three wickets apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 125, Jack Allanson hitting a superb 62 with very little support from his teammates.

David Stockhill's 48, allied to 22no from Scott Wardman and 22 from Lewis Eustace, steered the visitors to the win.

Lee Pettitt's 94 not out steered Cayton 2nds to an eight-wicket win at Seamer & Irton 2nds.

Pettitt and Simon Glave (59no) put on an unbeaten 169 for the third wicket to seal the win for Cayton.

Earlier Seamer & Irton posted 183-7, Darrol Lewis the top scorer with 46, Laurence James adding 35no and Conner Myerscough 26,

Grosmont boosted their Division Three promotion challenge with a six-wicket win at home to Folkton & Flixton 3rds

Reuben Lacey, with a superb 72, supported by Taryn Moses (40) steered the visitors to 172-6.

Stuart Knaggs' 57 not out helped Grosmont to a winning 175-4 after openers Charlie Parker (33) and Gareth Ludlam (32) had put in the groundwork.

Third-placed Ravenscar remain just behind Grosmont after securing a six-wicket victory at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Firaz Ghafori took 3-33 as the hosts were all out for 141, Mark Kelly hitting 26 and Callum Norris 25.

Skipper Robin Coulson's 59 made sure of the win for the visitors, Shaun Bayes' 26 not out finishing off the job as Ravenscar scored a winning 143-4 from 23.2 overs.

Luke Dixon was once again the all-round star as leaders Flamborough earned victory at 10-man Goathland.

Dixon bagged 3-11 and Lee Locker 3-12 as the hosts were dismissed for 111 in 33 overs, despite the best efforts of A Nicholson (32), A Harrison (26) and T Simpson (25).

Boro secured the win thanks to Dixon's 48 not out, assisted by Graeme Harvey's 30, the visitors racing to 115-2 from 15.1 overs, 86 of the runs coming from boundaries, 17 fours and three sixes.

Filey 2nds triumphed by four wickets at home to Muston.

The three-pronged Filey bowling attack of Ben Robson (3-17), Liam Sugden (3-33) and Aaron Howard (3-18) dismissed Muston for 104, Mathew Atkinson top-scoring with 32.

Howard also impressed with the bat, scoring 30, and Tom Micklethwaite's 30no proved crucial in the face of keen bowling from Bradley Gregory (2-17) and Kyle Orange (2-40) as the hosts made a winning 106-6 from 25.4 overs.

Great Habton 2nds won by 37 runs at Wold Newton.

Robin Richardson struck 50 and Jack Stockdale 40 as Habton made 189-6.

Vernon Smith's excellent 4-15 in nine overs, plus James Allen's 3-34 had Newton on the brink at 88-9, and despite a battling 51 from number nine bat Steve Ward the hosts were eventually dismissed for 152.

Division Four leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds eased to a 129-run win at Brompton 2nds

Ollie Varey's 40 gave Malton a sound foundation, Ethan Smith's aggressive 44 from just 33 deliveries, including three sixes and four fours, boosted the hosts and Will Schofield also hit out for his 52 and Tom Pinder 38 as the visitors racked up an excellent 247-8, Tony Hulme grabbing 3-50.

Brompton were then all out for 118, Steve Johnson top-scoring with 33 not out and Alex Bennett 25.

Second-placed Sherburn 2nds strolled to a 10-wicket win at 10-man Scarborough 3rds.

Scott Thomson claimed 3-24 and Dave Phillips 3-27 as Scarborough were all out for 91, Joe Kinsella hitting a defiant 50.

Sherburn then raced to a winning 92-0 in 8.2 overs, Connor Miles smacking 40 from just 20 balls and George Wilson 45 in 30 deliveries, as the visitors pulled 62 points clear of their closest rivals, third-placed Brompton 2nds.

Steve Hill's brilliant 131 not out was not enough to stop Staxton 2nds suffering a four-wicket loss at Pickering 3rds.

Opening bat Steve smacked 19 fours in his 109-ball stay at the crease, the only other visiting players to reach double figures being Jack INgle (21) and Leon Stafford (16) as 10-man Staxton posted 220, Sam Hill the top Pikes bowler with 4-33.

Openers Keith Barber (30) and Harry Sollitt-Bevan (25) gave Pickering a solid start, then Macauley Gibson's explosive 78 not out from 55 balls sealed the win for the Pikes, sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 129 with all-rounder Sam Hill (37).

Chris Bloomfield's impressive 60 helped Division Five promotion-chasers Wykeham 3rds earn an 85-run success at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Openers George Shannon (43) and Andy Shepherdson (36) put on 68 for the first wicket, then Bloomfield and skipper Gary Owen (41no) shared a third-wicket stand of 69, the hosts ending up on a strong 221-3 in 40 overs.

Dale made it to 136-8 in reply, Adam Hutchinson the pick of the eight Wykeham bowlers with 3-15, veteran John Kinghorn top-scoring with 45 for the visitors and Andy Parsons adding 37 not out.