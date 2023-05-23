News you can trust since 1882
Casey Rudd’s sparkling 85 fails to save Bridlington CC 1sts from defeat in thriller at Goole

Bridlington lost by one wicket in a thriller at Goole in Yorkshire Premier League North Championship (East) on Saturday, despite a sparkling knock of 85 from opener Casey Rudd.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Bridlington CC 1sts suffered defeat in thriller at Goole

The home team’s skipper Neil Foster won the toss and put Bridlington CC 1sts into bat.

This decision seemed to have paid off as Brid lost early wickets to limp to 68-5, Matthew Cooper and Ben Lamb snapping up two wickets apiece for Goole.

A sixth-wicket stand of 56 between skipper Ricky Robinson and Rudd then steered Bridlington back on track, the former falling for a battling 23 as the visitors slipped from 124-5 to 163 all out in 44.4 overs.

Rudd’s outstanding innings of 85 from 102 balls, including 12 fours, kept the visitors in with a fighting chance.

Robinson and Rudd were the only visiting batters to reach double figures as the home bowling attack dominated proceedings.

David England mopped up the Bridlington tail with a strong spell of 4-35 in 12.4 overs.

Goole openers Foster and Ben Shelton gave the hosts a strong start with a stand of 76, the latter snared leg-before by Adam Newington for a forceful 59 from just 46 balls, including 11 fours and a six.

When Foster (19) and Oscar Sugden (0) fell to the bowling of Ricky Robinson (3-30) Goole were 91-3, but then Russ Robinson (3-35) hit form as the hosts slipped from 129-3 to 152-9 and looked to be heading for defeat.

The final-wicket pair of Lamb (6no) and Thomas Merritt (7no) edged Goole to a winning 164-9 in 47.2 overs.

Brid head to Beverley 2nds on Saturday, 12noon start.

