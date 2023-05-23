Casey Rudd’s sparkling 85 fails to save Bridlington CC 1sts from defeat in thriller at Goole

Bridlington CC 1sts suffered defeat in thriller at Goole

The home team’s skipper Neil Foster won the toss and put Bridlington CC 1sts into bat.

This decision seemed to have paid off as Brid lost early wickets to limp to 68-5, Matthew Cooper and Ben Lamb snapping up two wickets apiece for Goole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sixth-wicket stand of 56 between skipper Ricky Robinson and Rudd then steered Bridlington back on track, the former falling for a battling 23 as the visitors slipped from 124-5 to 163 all out in 44.4 overs.

Rudd’s outstanding innings of 85 from 102 balls, including 12 fours, kept the visitors in with a fighting chance.

Robinson and Rudd were the only visiting batters to reach double figures as the home bowling attack dominated proceedings.

David England mopped up the Bridlington tail with a strong spell of 4-35 in 12.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goole openers Foster and Ben Shelton gave the hosts a strong start with a stand of 76, the latter snared leg-before by Adam Newington for a forceful 59 from just 46 balls, including 11 fours and a six.

When Foster (19) and Oscar Sugden (0) fell to the bowling of Ricky Robinson (3-30) Goole were 91-3, but then Russ Robinson (3-35) hit form as the hosts slipped from 129-3 to 152-9 and looked to be heading for defeat.

The final-wicket pair of Lamb (6no) and Thomas Merritt (7no) edged Goole to a winning 164-9 in 47.2 overs.