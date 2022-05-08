Centurion Dennis the menace as Cayton hammer hosts Folkton & Flixton 2nds by 249 runs

Cricket report

Cayton skipper Michael Dennis led by example with an astonishing 125 from just 54 balls as his side strolled to a big win.

Dennis was a menace to the Flixton attack, hammering 15 fours and seven sixes, with valuable support from opener Jake McAleese (68) and Tom Sixsmith (63) as the visitors racked up an imposing 317-4 from 45 overs.

The hosts then crumbled to 68 all out in just 25 overs, James Ward bagging 4-3 and Stu Pickard 3-35.

Ebberston are tied with Cayton in top spot after their six-wicket win at Bridlington 2nds.

Third-placed Staithes strolled to an eight-wicket win at Scalby thanks to an unbeaten 102 from all-rounder Brad Lewis.

The latter hit 14 fours and four sixes in his superb knock, putting on 104 for the second wicket with Josh Bowes (37) and then 75 runs for an unbeaten third-wicket partnership with Simon Bowes (32no).

Brett Cunningham had earlier sparkled for the home side with an excellent 80 as Scalby posted 184-6, with cameos from Gregor Fraser (35) and Chris Malthouse (25),

Kristian Wilkinson shone with the bat in Heslerton's defeat

Mulgrave opener Chris Batchelor carried on his amazing start to the season with 139no in his team's 54-run success at home to Heslerton.

Batchelor and Chris Knight (90no) helped the hosts post 232-0.

Kristian Wilkinson struck an impressive 86 in reply, but despite support from opener Rob Middlewood )(29) and skipper Sam Triffitt (34) the visitors could only reach 178-6 in reply,

Brompton eased to an 81-run victory at home to Filey.

Neil Fletcher smashed a superb unbeaten 101 from just 66 balls as Brompton posted 265-6, hammering six sixes and nine fours.

Mark Bruce also struck a superb 67 and Steve Chapman 38 for the home side, David Brannan taking 3-55

In reply, skipper Brannan top-scored with 63, Dan Baldry hit 37 and Nathan Robson 28, but Filey were pegged back to 184-7, Bruce bagging 3-23 to cap a fine all-round day.

Staxton steamed to a 147-run home success against Seamer & Irton.

The hosts' top five batsmen tucked in for a runfeast, led by opener David Morris, who compiled an outstanding 86, fellow opener Ryan Hargreaves falling one short of his half-century, Jack Pinder adding 33, Chris Dove 53no and Adam Hargreaves 42 as Staxton posted 288-5.

Anthony Jenkinson hammered a defiant 70 as Seamer slumped to 141 all out, Kingsley Gray bagging 4-39.

Sherburn are the early Division One leaders after they defeated visitors Sewerby by 65 runs thanks to a stunning all-round display by Kyle Outhart.

Number three bat Outhart's 79 steered the home side to 164-7 from 45 overs, veteran opener Lee Jack hitting 30 and Calvin Roche the top Sewerby bowler with 4-31, A Porter chipping in with 3-31.

The visitors then slipped to 99 all out with Outhart bagging four wickets, the only batsmen to get going for Sewerby were Dan Artley (26) and Isaac Coates (27).

Wykeham are second after their eight-wicket success at Ebberston 2nds.

The hosts were limited to 141-8, David Hebron hitting 30, skipper Sam Megginson 29 and George Hardie 25 as fine bowling from Liam Eyre (4-55) and Dave Pearson (3-26) caused Ebberston's batsmen all sorts of problems.

Captain James Bryan struck a superb 76 to guide Wykeham to victory with 25.1 overs to spare, with solid support from Mike Dugdale (37no).

Forge Valley won by eight runs in a thriller at Great Habton.

Eric Hall's explosive 53 from just 27 balls, including three fours and five sixes was the driving force as Valley posted 184-8, Gary Gibson adding 34 and John Flinton 28no.

Opener Doug Bentley's 58 gave Habton the ideal start, but despite late knocks from skipper John Lumley (28) and Liam Allanby (26), the hosts were pegged back to 176-7,

Tim Hunt's excellent unbeaten 86 steered Thornton Dale to a seven-wicket win at home to Cloughton.

The visitors were dismissed for 206, Sean Exley hitting 43, Liam Salt 33, Danny Jenkinson 32 and skipper Wayne Aziz 28, Iain Farrow and Gareth Hunt bagging three wickets apiece.

Opener Lewis White hit 32, but Tim Hunt's sparkling 86no from 82 balls was the driving force behind the win for Dale, sharing an unbeaten stand of 123 for the fourth wicket with Adrian Turnbull (29no) to secure the win.

A five-wicket haul from Tom Shrimpton steered Fylingdales to an eight-wicket win at Thixendale.

Trafford Newman also weighed in with 3-16 as the hosts were dismissed for 97 in 34.5 overs.