Centurion Tom Sixsmith stars in Cayton CC success at high-flying Ebberston

Seamer & Irton powered to a comfortable win at home to Snainton.

Sixsmith hammered six sixes and 11 fours in his 131-ball innings as the visitors posted 239-8, Michael Minz adding 36.

James Ward mopped up the tail with 3-1 in eight balls as the hosts were dismissed for 159, despite James Boyes’ 52 and Jon Mason’s 31.

Mulgrave continue to set the pace after coasting to a 196-run triumph at home to Scalby, Jack Mckernon scooping a stunning 6-18 for the hosts.

Seamer & Irton wicket-keeper Rory Skelton.

Josh Morgan led the way with 75, Chris Knight adding 47 and Kieran Noble 36 as Mulgrave were all out for 250, Paul Hesp taking 3-37.

Mckernon then ripped through the Scalby order as they slumped to 54 all out in 20.4 overs.

Brompton eased clear of the drop-zone after an excellent 28-run home win against high-flying Staxton.

Tom Pateman (48) and Tom Bruce (40) helped the hosts to 196 all out, Linden Gray Staxton’s top bowler with 3-15.

Joe Barker’s 4-42 then helped Brompton peg Staxton back to 168-9, despite the best efforts of openers Kyle Outhart (44) and Ryan Hargreaves (27).

Eddie Cass smashed a superb 101 in Great Habton’s 81-run success at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Cass crashed 13 fours and a six in his 88-ball ton, helping Habton to 246-5, with help from skipper John Lumley (60) and Ryan Vance (41no), Reuben Lacey bagging 3-65.

Flixton reached 165-6 in reply, Stu Stocks hitting 53no, Damon Gormley 44no and opener Taryn Moses 45.

Division One leaders Wykeham had to work hard for their three-run win at Sewerby, the pacesetters being thankful for an excellent five-wicket haul by Liam Eyre.

The visitors posted 148-8, Ricky Nock hitting 27 and Will Ward 25 while Isaac Coates took 3-26.

Opener Will McDonald looked to be steering Sewerby to victory with a sparkling knock of 69, but Eyre (5-35) and Ward (3-9) teamed up to dismiss the hosts for 145.

Second-placed Ganton stormed to a 112-run success at home to Sherburn, Rob Bradley leading the way with a stunning 110no in just 73 balls.

Rob smashed 14 fours and three sixes as Ganton amassed a huge 325-7, Ed Lockwood powering 76 and skipper Will Bradley 35, Chris Crawford bowling expertly to scoop 4-34 in 10 overs.

Will capped a fine all-round day with 3-54 and Mathew Atkinson took 4-34 as Sherburn were dismissed for 213, number eight Liam Scott hitting 47 and number 10 Daley Wharton 27.

Luke Harholdt and Nat Parker were the Fylingdales stars in their nine-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale.

Parker’s excellent 5-44 saw Dale pegged back to 180-9, after opener Lewis White had hit 64.

Opening bat Harholdt then struck a brilliant 92 in a stand of 157 with Ben Noble (54no) as Fylingdales eased home.

Shannon Trelfo and Archie Graham hit centuries as Seamer hammered Snainton by 199 runs.

Trelfo smashed 120no from just 66 balls and Graham 116 in 85 balls as Seamer racked up a huge 326-2, Snainton making 127-9 in reply, Ben Norman scoring 52no, while Matty Morris (4-26) and Adam Morris (3-21) shining for the hosts.

Ebberston 2nds won by 25 runs at home to Bridlington 2nds on Sunday.

James Wingrove (58) and Jordan Welford (53) steered Ebberston to 176-9, Andy Smith taking 3-18.

Tom Horsley’s 3-9 pegged Brid back to 151-9, Josh Harvey hitting 39.

Skipper Joel Boyer struck an excellent 77no and Connor Davison took an impressive 4-10 in Cayton 2nds’ 85-run win at home to Flamborough in Division Two.

It was a great Cayton team effort, with James Barber (52), Paul Pennock (39no) and Harry Pinder (35) also helping the hosts to 240-4 in 40 overs.

There were fine knocks from opener Luke Dixon (60) and skipper Marcos Brown-Garcia (57no) in reply, but Davison mopped up the tail as Boro slipped to 155 all out.

Depleted leaders Settrington won by five wickets at Cloughton.

Ben Corner scooped 3-9 in nine overs and Callum Morley 3-37 in seven overs the hosts were dismissed for 114, Mark Pryce hitting 42 and Tom Duck 28.

Corner’s rapid 49no from 31 balls sealed the win for Setty, Theo Hoggard adding 28.

Mulgrave 2nds hammered basement club Ravenscar by 115 runs in a one-sided affair.

The visitors posted 202-9, Kory Boushell smacking 62no and Nick Gibson 48 while Jish Rewcroft and Will Warwick took three wickets apiece for Ravenscar.

Rewcroft then struck 36, almost half the hosts’ total of 87 all out, Lewis Spenceley the top Mulgrave bowler with 3-8.

Thixendale edged to a dramatic success at high-flying Scalby 2nds.

Daniel Gregory’s excellent unbeaten 100 helped the home side post a challenging 189-8, Jonty Gillingham taking 4-34.

Henry Harrison’s explosive 69 in 39 balls, including 11 fours, kept Thixendale in contention, but fine bowling from Scalby meant it took an unbeaten last-wicket stand from skipper Miles Flather (13no) and James Whitfield (10no) to edge them home.

The new Division Three leaders are Filey 2nds after their six-wicket win at former pacesetters Malton 3rds.

Filey’s Sean Pinder sparkled with a stunning 6-34 as Malton were dismissed for 156, Swaminathan Thiagarajan top-scoring with 54. An unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 96 between Tom MIcklethwaite (47no) and Aaron Ryland-Adair (29no) saw Filey to victory.

Wykeham 2nds slipped to a 32-run loss to Glaisdale.

Pete Stentiford’s outstanding 118 steered the visitors to 218-6, then Alex Burtt’s brilliant 5-29 restricted Wykeham to 186-6, Scott Wardman hitting 60 and Tyler Beck 57no.

Jordan Collins took an impressive 4-6 as Sherburn 2nds saw off visitors Forge Valley by six wickets.

Dave Phillips also took 3-27 as Valley were dismissed for 119.

Connor Miles’ 53no in 41 balls steered the hosts to victory, aided by Al Lickes’ 36.

Grosmont won by seven wickets at Scarborough RUFC.

The new Division Four leaders are Staxton 2nds, who raced to a seven-wicket home win against rivals Scarborough Hospital.

Nathan Leonard took 3-2 and Mark Dove 3-10 as Hospital slumped to 52 all out in 22.1 overs, and the 10-man hosts eased to a winning 58-2 in 12.5 overs, Steve Hill smacking 31.

Division Five leaders Brompton 2nds eased to a seven-wicket win at Wykeham 3rds.

The hosts posted 163-5, Pete Shepherdson hitting 54no, but excellent batting from Brompton’s Dan Reardon (71no) and Phil Holden (51no) secured the win.