Century delight for Harry Jackson as Woodhouse Grange CC 2nds defeat Bridlington.

With Woodhouse Grange 1st XI not in action at the weekend, it was left to the 2nd XI to the lead the way at Brid, where Harry Jackson blasted back to form with a blistering 121 from just 64 balls.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batting first, the home side posted a respectable 227-9, off spinner Jack Dyson the main wicket taker with 5-48.

Jackson put Brid to the sword earlier in the season, and after an unsuccessful sojourn with the firsts he was back to his best in partnership with Tom Stubley (79no) as their opening partnership of 174 in just 18 overs paved the way for an easy win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange 3rds won swiftly up the road at Wheldrake, Riley Cooper's 4-22 sending Wheldrake back for 92 then Lewis Ainley hitting a brisk unbeaten 41.

The 4ths collapsed chasing Sheriff Hutton's 254-3 once second-wicket pair Alex Collins (65) and Gavin Wright (72) fell.

Grange 3rds gave it a good go against high-flying Crossgates in the Dave Conner final on Sunday but lost by 21 runs, despite George Baty’s two wickets, three catches and 39 runs.

A clutch of young Grange players are making strides on the representative front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-team keeper Joe Hall continues to impress as Derbyshire CCC’s Academy captain and making 80 on his 2nd XI debut.

Ryan Thompson captained the York MCC Hub to victory against Hull, Aberdeen and Newcastle; and Stanley Newman has been on tour in Holland with Moin Ashraf Cricket Academy.

Further junior successes at regional and county level include Charlie Cooper (Yorkshire East & Central U12s & Yorks U12s), Alex Collins (Yorkshire East & Central U15 plus York Rep U15), Riley Cooper (Yorks East & Central Regional U15), Dylan Lloyd (Yorks North Regional U14), Louie Goddard and Edward Marshall (York Rep U12s).