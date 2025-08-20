Century delight for Harry Jackson as Woodhouse Grange CC 2nds defeat Bridlington
Batting first, the home side posted a respectable 227-9, off spinner Jack Dyson the main wicket taker with 5-48.
Jackson put Brid to the sword earlier in the season, and after an unsuccessful sojourn with the firsts he was back to his best in partnership with Tom Stubley (79no) as their opening partnership of 174 in just 18 overs paved the way for an easy win.
Grange 3rds won swiftly up the road at Wheldrake, Riley Cooper's 4-22 sending Wheldrake back for 92 then Lewis Ainley hitting a brisk unbeaten 41.
The 4ths collapsed chasing Sheriff Hutton's 254-3 once second-wicket pair Alex Collins (65) and Gavin Wright (72) fell.
Grange 3rds gave it a good go against high-flying Crossgates in the Dave Conner final on Sunday but lost by 21 runs, despite George Baty’s two wickets, three catches and 39 runs.
A clutch of young Grange players are making strides on the representative front.
First-team keeper Joe Hall continues to impress as Derbyshire CCC’s Academy captain and making 80 on his 2nd XI debut.
Ryan Thompson captained the York MCC Hub to victory against Hull, Aberdeen and Newcastle; and Stanley Newman has been on tour in Holland with Moin Ashraf Cricket Academy.
Further junior successes at regional and county level include Charlie Cooper (Yorkshire East & Central U12s & Yorks U12s), Alex Collins (Yorkshire East & Central U15 plus York Rep U15), Riley Cooper (Yorks East & Central Regional U15), Dylan Lloyd (Yorks North Regional U14), Louie Goddard and Edward Marshall (York Rep U12s).