Charlie Colley and Hatton brothers sparkle as AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League leaders Flixton march on

Elliot Hatton shone in Flixton's win against Heslerton

Flixton stayed top of the Andy Hire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A table after their seven-wicket success at home to Heslerton.

Charlie Colley snapped up 3-19 as Heslerton limped to 83-6 in their 14 eight-ball overs, Peter Kay taking 2-20.

Brothers Jake and Elliot Hatton shared a second-wicket stand of 82 as Flixton made a winning 84-1 in just seven overs, blasting 44no and 37no respectively.

Seamer remain just a point behind in second place, with a game in hand, after their 47-run victory at Ebberston.

Staxton swing bowler Dan Outhart shone in the win against Brompton. PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

A brilliant opening stand of 92 between Gregg Chadwick (56 in 33 balls) and Tom Greenwood (53 in 54 balls) helped Seamer post 139-3.

Caeleb Potter then took 3-19 and Matty Walters 2-23 as Ebberston made 92-8.

Scalby’s title hopes were dented by a 40-run loss at relegation battlers Scarborough.

Gihan Koralage’s stunning 94 in just 48 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes, along with Ben Gill’s 27 – the openers putting on a brilliant 110 – helped the hosts to a massive 176-4.

Peter Kay shone with the ball for Flixton.

In reply, Scalby openers Gregor Fraser (45) and Kristian Johnson (47) also put on a magnificent 105-run stand, but after their dismissals they ended up on 136-6 as Ben Squires ripped through the batting order with a superb 5-24.

Staxton boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a seven-wicket success at home to basement club Brompton.

The visitors limped to 70-7 thanks to fine bowling from D Boulton (3-12), Dan Outhart (2-26) and Linden Gray (2-19).

Jack Pinder’s 21 then helped Staxton to victory with 18 balls remaining.

Ganton won by 10 wickets at Division B promotion rivals Snainton.

Second-placed Cayton’s game at home to struggling Ebberston B was cancelled.

Seamer B moved into second place ahead of Division C promotion rivals Forge Valley after defeating the Ayton side by 12 runs.

Reggie Steels was the star man for hosts Seamer with an excellent 64 not out in 53 balls, including three sixes and six fours as the hosts made 107-7, Max Baldwin snapping up 3-17 and Steven Bates 2-27.

Valley slumped to 33-6 in reply and despite Alex Richards’ 35no they fell short on 95-9, Gary Walters the star bowler with a brilliant 4-12, Steels capping a fine all-round game with 2-21.