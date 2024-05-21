Charlie Lambert hits magnificent 132 not out in Pocklington Cricket Club 2nds win
The 2nds knocked off 250 with an over to spare to win their home match.
Freddie Hara (3-73) took some key wickets while Lambert stole the show in the chase with a superb unbeaten century.
Pock 1sts came up just short in their match at Hull Zingari finishing on 262 when chasing 270 but still taking four points.
Ben Thompson (67) top-scored while Matthew Atkinson (61) and Nathan Saltmer (54) also hit half-centuries.
The 3rds lost for the first time this year by five wickets against Heslington 3rds when they were bowled out for 132, junior Ryan Kidd (35 and 2-22) the star player for Pock.
On Sunday the 4ths lost by seven wickets as Acomb 3rds successfully chased down their target of 197.
Lee Dobbins (57) top scored for Pock.
Yapham 2nds secured a nine-run win at home to Bishopthorpe.
Yapham opted to bat first at Barmby Moor, the innings stuttered, until Joe Franklin unleashed a series of mighty blows including seven sixes in a career-best 84, Yapham finishing on a respectable 187.
Bishopthorpe stayed up with the rate, until the dismissal of key man Scott Reeves (60), the visitors finishing nine short in a well contested game.
Yapham earned a five-wicket win at North Cave Coal Exporters.
A very good bowling display restricted Cave to 128-8, Yapham dug deep for a winning 129-5 off 35.5 overs.