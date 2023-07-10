Chris Bilton’s superb unbeaten 76 guides hosts Woodhouse Grange to win

Woodhouse Grange batsman Chris Bilton continued his excellent form. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Woodhouse have won four of their last five games to move up to fourth in the Premier League table - level on points with the two clubs above, writes Phil Gilbank.

In each of those successes, Bilton has been unbeaten at the death, and it was the same on Saturday when his 76 not out got Woodhouse over the line at 149-7 when they had slumped to 83-6 after 23 overs.

In a rain-shortened game, Bridge had earlier been pegged to 142-8 in their 40 overs, with quickie Tom Neal (3-21) and spinner James Finch (3-36) both claiming three victims.

Woodhouse 2nds sail on unbeaten in the Championship.

They posted 178-6 thanks to a season's best 68no by Tom Stubley.

Then Patrington were bowled out for 100; Alex Burton's 4-26 destroying the top order and Tom Burdett, 3-13, finishing them off.

Woodhouse 3rds and 4ths were both convincingly defeated by Selby and Bishopthorpe.

On Sunday, Woodhouse 2nds won through their T20 play-off by comfortably beating Knaresborough and Whitkirk.

The Woodhouse Grange liking for pink-ball cricket again shone through as they emulated the 1st XI with their T20 success.

And Woodhouse 1sts are at Scarborough this Sunday for the Yorkshire Premier North T20 Blast finals day, where they will contest the trophy with Harrogate, Driffield and Castleford, starting 10am.

Heady days at Londesborough Park as they moved 12 points clear in Division 1 East with an overwhelming seven wicket success at home to Driffield.

